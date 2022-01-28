Apple posted record revenue of $123.9bn in the holiday quarter, and investors had a tough time gauging the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tone, the UK’s new information watchdog says he wants the country to take the lead on holding Big Tech to account in a post-Brexit Britain free of cumbersome European data rules.

Plus, the FT’s European diplomatic correspondent, Henry Foy, reports that western countries are threatening Russia with new sanctions if it invades Ukraine.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Apple's holiday quarter revenue hits record despite supply chain worries

EU and UK plan sanctions on new Russian gas projects if Ukraine attacked

'No more Mr Nice Guy': Fed chair signals tougher stance on inflation

UK seeks leadership role in global privacy, says new watchdog head

