The UK fitness sector is calling for “urgent financial packages” to support businesses as working from home guidelines threaten the crucial January sign-up period for city-centre gyms reliant on commuter footfall.

Operators have already reported a sharp drop in attendance since the guidance was announced last week. It will remain in place until at least January 5, eating into the fitness sector’s traditional high point of the year for subscriptions.

Huw Edwards, chief executive of industry group ukactive, said that gyms are “disproportionately affected by the work from home mandate”.

The new measures could lead to job losses and closures because of the “inevitable decline in footfall from workers” if businesses do not receive government support, he added.

Boutique city-centre gyms and studios like Gymbox, 1Rebel and SoulCycle are among those expected to be worst hit by the latest guidance.

Gymbox had returned to 70 per cent of pre-pandemic usage rates by the end of November. Since Boris Johnson brought in the new restrictions, footfall has dropped to 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in under a week.

“We’re expecting this to get worse as the City digests the information,” Marc Diaper, chief executive of Gymbox said.

Usage rates could remain low even if guidance is lifted at the beginning of January. He said: “It’s all about the footfall. Will office [workers] have the confidence to come back in at the start of January, assuming no additional announcements from Number 10? Are they going to be waiting until spring? We don’t know yet.”

City-centre gyms are not being mandated to close. Landlords will be expecting them to pay rent. They have suffered through this crisis just as much as tenants have.

Edwards would like “urgent” support to include a suspension of business rates for all gyms and fitness businesses for the first quarter of 2022, the introduction of new grants to compensate for a lack of trade and reduced VAT rates, with a view to a permanent relief.

Not all gyms are affected equally, however. Gymbox runs ten London sites and its four outlets in residential areas have had smaller falls in usage.

PureGym, among those in the sector eyeing expansion, said it noticed an impact on attendance at city-centre clubs “as soon as the new working from home guidance was announced”, but added: “Fortunately many of our members have multi-site membership enabling them to instead work out at a gym near their home.”

Richard Darwin, chief executive of The Gym Group, said the company was “well positioned” to cope with the changing guidelines because of its “broad network of gyms across the nation, particularly in residential locations”.

The commercial property rent moratorium protecting businesses behind on rent from eviction will also end in March, causing another concern for the sector.

Mark Addley, a partner at PwC, said: “City-centre gyms are not being mandated to close. Landlords will be expecting them to pay rent. They have suffered through this crisis just as much as tenants have.”

With no sign of support, gyms should monitor footfall in the weeks ahead and decide whether to cut costs, Addley added.

The recovery loan scheme for businesses remains in place until June 2022, although government guarantee coverage will drop from 80 to 70 per cent on January 1.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “Our £400bn Covid-19 support package will continue to help businesses into spring next year and we will continue to respond proportionately to the changing path of the virus, as we have done since the start of the pandemic.”