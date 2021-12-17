James Walton

Round on the Links

The link was answers with the initials HC

  1. Hot Chocolate

  2. Henry Cavill

  3. Hereford cathedral

  4. Helena Christensen

  5. Howard Carter (on first seeing into Tutankhamun’s tomb)

  6. Hillary Clinton

  7. Hugo Chávez

  8. Holy communion

  9. Hansie Cronje

  10. Happy Christmas* (although Nadolig Llawen — Merry Christmas — is more common)

