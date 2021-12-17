FT Weekend Quiz solutions
The link was answers with the initials HC
Hot Chocolate
Henry Cavill
Hereford cathedral
Helena Christensen
Howard Carter (on first seeing into Tutankhamun’s tomb)
Hillary Clinton
Hugo Chávez
Holy communion
Hansie Cronje
Happy Christmas* (although Nadolig Llawen — Merry Christmas — is more common)
