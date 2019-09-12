Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has been accused of constitutional vandalism by curtailing the opportunity for parliamentary scrutiny of his government in the final weeks of the Brexit talks. The courts will now determine whether his decision to shut down parliament was legal or not. Henry Mance discusses what all this means for British democracy with constitutional expert Sionaidh Douglas-Scott and UK assistant news editor John Aglionby.





Contributors: Henry Mance, chief features writer, Professor Sionaidh Douglas-Scott, Anniversary Chair in Law at Queen Mary University in London, and John Aglionby, assistant UK news editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

