Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Unlock the Editor’s Digest for free

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of US High School economics picks here.

Specification:

Personal Finance

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Late payments rise on US loans tied to inflated pandemic credit scores

How did the average consumer credit score change during the pandemic?

How did loan activity change in 2021-early 2023 compared to previous years?

How is the delinquency rate changing? What problems does this present?

Ariel Slonim at MRU Econinbox