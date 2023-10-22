US High School Economics class: Late payments rise on US loans tied to inflated pandemic credit scores
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Read our full range of US High School economics picks here.
Specification:
Personal Finance
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
How did the average consumer credit score change during the pandemic?
How did loan activity change in 2021-early 2023 compared to previous years?
How is the delinquency rate changing? What problems does this present?
Ariel Slonim at MRU Econinbox
