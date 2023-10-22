© Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of US High School economics picks here.

Specification:

  • Personal Finance

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Late payments rise on US loans tied to inflated pandemic credit scores

  • How did the average consumer credit score change during the pandemic?

  • How did loan activity change in 2021-early 2023 compared to previous years?

  • How is the delinquency rate changing? What problems does this present? 

Ariel Slonim at MRU Econinbox

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments

Comments have not been enabled for this article.