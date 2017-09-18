Peltz urges shareholders to vote him on to P&G board

Nelson Peltz, activist investor and chief executive of Trian Fund Management, has stepped up the pressure on Procter & Gamble with a letter to shareholders urging them to vote him on to the board at next month’s annual meeting.

Alleging “chronic underperformance” at P&G, Mr Peltz’s letter was a follow-up to Trian’s 94-page presentation last week criticising the company’s performance and urging it to split into three autonomous units.

Mr Peltz said his Trian hedge fund, which bought a $3.5bn stake in P&G in February — 1.5 per cent of the company — had been listening to the views of other shareholders in the group that owns brands including Pampers nappies, Gillette razors and Crest toothpaste.

In the letter to shareholders, Trian blasted the pay of senior managers, saying the P&G board “not only accepts underperformance but rewards management for it”.

It said that long-term performance targets were “very low”, resulting in senior executives “being paid their full bonuses even if they continue to lose market share”.

P&G has opposed Mr Peltz’s bid for a board seat, saying it was committed to “preventing anything from derailing the progress we are making”.

The group’s annual meeting will be held on October 10.

David Taylor, P&G chief executive since late 2015, has said his changes, which include cost-cutting, are addressing problems and that splitting into three units would undermine the group’s buying power with retailers and ad agencies.

P&G has a market value of $238bn and is the largest of a number of consumer goods groups to come under activist pressure in the face of slowing revenue growth as consumers’ loyalty to big brands wanes.

In its 94-page “White Paper”, Trian urged the group to “to act more nimbly” by investing in small and medium-sized consumer brands to crank up innovations and to lose what it described as a “suffocating bureaucracy”.

Nestlé, the world’s biggest food group, is facing criticism from Dan Loeb’s Third Point hedge fund, while Unilever narrowly escaped a $143bn takeover bid this year from Kraft Heinz, the US food group controlled by 3G Capital and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway group.

Ali Dibadj, analyst at Bernstein, said that while P&G’s strategy was “appropriate”, it “may deliver slower progress than more dramatic structural change”.