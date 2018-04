Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Bull, bear, tortoise or hare – now foxes and hedehogs too. Not a new children’s book but a valuable market analogy according to money editor Claer Barrett and guests. Also this week,Merryn Somerset Webb on what the move from QE to QT means for investors, and finally Neil Woodford’s week of woe.