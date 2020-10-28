Best in class: the business school at HKUST, whose joint EMBA with Kellogg tops this year’s FT Executive MBA ranking

Asia-Pacific business schools feature heavily in this year’s FT global rankings of MBA, executive MBA and Masters in Management courses: to pick the best course for you, please study our rankings with the help of the directory of programmes below.

Demand for full-time MBA degrees is falling in the US but it is growing in Asia-Pacific. This year, a record 12 business schools from the region rank among the top 50 in the FT Global MBA Ranking, partly due to graduates’ success in securing pay rises.

According to the data used to compile the MBA ranking, the six schools whose alumni received the biggest salary increases are based in Asia-Pacific. Shanghai University of Finance and Economics graduates reported the highest uplift at 216 per cent three years after completing their MBA.

For executive MBAs — part-time programmes for experienced managers — some of the highest-ranked schools are also in Asia. The joint EMBA from Kellogg/HKUST has been number one for a record 10 times since the first publication of this ranking in 2002. Its success in taking the top spot this year is partly down to its alumni earning an average salary of $528,057 — another record for this league table.

Applications for Masters in Management (MiM) degrees — for those with little or no experience — have risen in 2020 as students seek to develop skills while the jobs market is near-frozen because of the pandemic. A Europe-born qualification, the MiM is now gaining recognition beyond the continent with two-thirds of Asia-Pacific employers planning to hire such graduates, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council.

The Financial Times has compiled a list of postgraduate business and management courses offered in the Asia-Pacific region. The schools listed also appear in the MBA, Executive MBA and Masters in Management league tables, and are ranked according to categories including the average salary of alumni, graduate employment rate and time spent studying overseas. This directory comprises schools with campuses in mainland China, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan and Australia.

Asia-Pacific business schools directory
CountrySchoolProgrammeFT 2020 ranking positionInternational students (%)Female students (%)Average salary (US$ PPP)Salary increase (%)Aims achieved (%)
Hong Kong SAR (China)Kellogg/HKUST Business SchoolKellogg-HKUST EMBAEMBA (1)7134528,0576779
China/Switzerland/GhanaCeibsGlobal EMBAEMBA (2)7043482,6748778
France/UK/US/ChinaTrium: HEC Paris/LSE/NYU: SternTrium Global EMBAEMBA (4)9031420,7966080
China/Singapore/France/UAETsinghua University/InseadTsinghua-Insead Dual Degree EMBAEMBA (5)6432372,1486582
ChinaShanghai Jiao Tong University: AntaiSJTU Antai EMBAEMBA (6)139451,74412379
France/Singapore/UAEInseadGlobal EMBA (GEMBA)EMBA (9)8831311,8824676
US/UK/Hong Kong SAR (China)EMBA-Global Asia: Columbia/HKU/LBSEMBA-Global AsiaEMBA (10)00324,1928581
ChinaArizona State University: CareyCarey/SNAI EMBAEMBA (11)040384,7387779
US/SingaporeUCLA: Anderson/National University of SingaporeUCLA-NUS EMBAEMBA (14)6727320,9945377
Hong Kong SAR (China)CUHK Business SchoolEMBAEMBA (15)3548306,7085676
ChinaWashington University: OlinWashington University-Fudan EMBAEMBA (16)246334,6965971
South KoreaKorea University Business SchoolEMBAEMBA (19)022366,5269181
ChinaFudan University School of ManagementFudan EMBAEMBA (21)233389,2488269
SingaporeSingapore Management University: Lee Kong ChianEMBAEMBA (22)5221375,3464772
South KoreaYonsei University School of BusinessEMBAEMBA (25)09350,41710872
SingaporeNational University of Singapore Business SchoolThe NUS EMBAEMBA (26)8925340,4885377
ChinaBI Norwegian Business School / Fudan University School of ManagementBI-Fudan MBAEMBA (27)462251,69911575
France/Germany/SingaporeEssec Business School/Mannheim Business SchoolEssec & Mannheim EMBAEMBA (32)6931197,0736579
Hong Kong SAR (China)HKU Business SchoolHKU-Fudan MBA (International)EMBA (37)059239,05210272
France/ChinaKedge Business SchoolEMBAEMBA (41)1640190,2867573
IndiaIndian School of BusinessPGP In Management For Senior Executives (PGPMAX)EMBA (53)520357,3644567
Brazil/China/Mexico/Netherlands/USFGV/XMU/Egade/RSM/MHBSOneMBA: FGV/XMU/Egade/RSM/MHBSEMBA (56)3531194,8075671
France/Morocco/ChinaEMLyon Business SchoolEMBAEMBA (59)1832126,9524176
AustraliaMelbourne Business SchoolEMBAEMBA (69)3929185,1314473
ChinaLingnan (University) College at Sun Yat-sen UniversityEMBAEMBA (81)034303,1925767
Switzerland/Greece/UAE/Oman/Bahrain/Malaysia/SingaporeUniversity of Strathclyde Business SchoolStrathclyde EMBAEMBA (83)4039181,6096464
IndiaIndian Institute of Management BangalorePGP in Enterprise ManagementEMBA (95)017223,0686665
France/SingaporeInseadInsead MBAMBA (4)9634181,27710190
ChinaCeibsCeibs full-time MBAMBA (5)3440185,10318787
SingaporeNational University of Singapore Business SchoolThe NUS MBAMBA (15)9037167,07014889
Hong Kong SAR (China)HKUST Business SchoolHKUST Full-time MBAMBA (19)6437157,02511388
IndiaIndian Institute of Management BangaloreExecutive Post Graduate Programme in ManagementMBA (27)023183,70315783
IndiaIndian School of BusinessPost Graduate Programme in Management (PGP)MBA (28)239161,17418886
ChinaFudan University School of ManagementFudan International MBAMBA (33)1155131,04120388
SingaporeNanyang Business School, NTU SingaporeNanyang MBAMBA (35)9143136,36511984
ChinaShanghai Jiao Tong University: AntaiIMBAMBA (37)4351130,73620184
ChinaRenmin University of China Business School (RMBS)MBAMBA (38)1346120,61418891
IndiaIndian Institute of Management CalcuttaMBA for ExecutivesMBA (42)011165,90013886
ChinaShanghai University of Finance and Economics: College of BusinessFull-time MBAMBA (47)1562119,53121678
ChinaCUHK Business SchoolFull-time MBAMBA (50)3324124,60311989
S KoreaSungkyunkwan University GSBFull-time MBAMBA (54)5353128,1889886
Hong Kong SAR (China)HKU Business SchoolHKU Full-time MBAMBA (56)9851129,70211383
IndiaIndian Institute of Management AhmedabadOne-year full-time PGP in Management for Executives (MBA-PGPX)MBA (61)123186,8669176
SingaporeSingapore Management University: Lee Kong ChianMBAMBA (63)7649115,03912587
AustraliaMelbourne Business SchoolMBAMBA (80)7533115,6797489
AustraliaAGSM at UNSW Business SchoolAGSM MBAMBA (88)8751106,3936285
AustraliaMacquarie Business SchoolMBAMBA (97)9234120,0918379
Hong Kong SAR (China)City University of Hong KongMBAMBA (98)106691,61115978
US/China/SpainGlobal 3: McIntire/Lingnan/EsadeGlobal3: Masters in ManagementMiM (14)615392,1035987
Spain/Taiwan/USIQS/FJU/USFMaster in Global Entrepreneurial Management (MGEM)MiM (19)895358,6167986
IndiaIndian Institute of Management AhmedabadTwo-Year Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA)MiM (20)124141,7594583
IndiaIndian Institute of Management CalcuttaPost Graduate Programme in Management (MBA)MiM (21)032133,3034983
ChinaShanghai Jiao Tong University: AntaiMaster in ManagementMiM (23)136694,21812584
France/China/MoroccoEMLyon Business SchoolMSc in ManagementMiM (29)395078,0315087
ChinaTongji University School of Economics and ManagementMaster in ManagementMiM (31)257184,67010583
IndiaIndian Institute of Management BangalorePost Graduate Programme in ManagementMiM (36)037128,8734177
IndiaSP Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR)Post Graduate Diploma in ManagementMiM (36)041122,4564686
AustraliaUniversity of Sydney Business SchoolMaster of ManagementMiM (45)866666,5435287
France/Hungary/ChinaEssca School of ManagementEssca Master in ManagementMiM (56)194959,4613887
IndiaIndian Institute of Management UdaipurPost Graduate Programme in Management (MBA)MiM (72)12990,7086278
SingaporeSingapore Management University: Lee Kong ChianMSc in ManagementMiM (76)966463,0685579
TaiwanNational Sun Yat-sen UniversityMBA in International BusinessMiM (85)496454,7875480
TaiwanNational Chengchi UniversityMSc in Management Information SystemsMiM (87)55069,9875778

Key to the Asian business schools table

The directory is based on the most recently available published data. The Executive MBA, MBA and Masters in Management information is taken from our 2020 rankings.

FT 2020 ranking position

This column shows which ranking the school featured in, with the rank position in brackets.

  • The Masters of Business Administration (MBA) is a post-experience degree where the majority of students have at least three years’ work experience.

  • The executive MBA (EMBA) is designed for senior working managers. The majority of students have at least 10 years’ work experience.

  • The Masters in Management (MiM) is for students with very little or no prior work experience.

International students (%)

The percentage of the most recent students whose citizenship differs from the country in which they study (at the time when the survey was carried out).

Female students (%)

Percentage of female students from the most recent class (at the time when the survey was carried out).

Average salary (US$ PPP)

For MiM and MBA, this is the average alumni salary three years after graduation, US$ PPP equivalent with adjustment for variations between sectors. For EMBA, this is the average alumni salary three years after graduation, US$ PPP equivalent.

Salary increase (%)

For MiM, this is the average difference in alumni salary between graduation and today, three years after the completion of the degree. For MBA and EMBA, this is the average difference in alumni salary from before the start of the programme to the time of the survey, three years after the completion of the degree.

Aims achieved (%)

The extent to which alumni fulfilled their stated goals or reasons for studying their chosen programme — for example, to increase their salary or change career.

