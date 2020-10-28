Asia-Pacific business schools feature heavily in this year’s FT global rankings of MBA, executive MBA and Masters in Management courses: to pick the best course for you, please study our rankings with the help of the directory of programmes below.

Demand for full-time MBA degrees is falling in the US but it is growing in Asia-Pacific. This year, a record 12 business schools from the region rank among the top 50 in the FT Global MBA Ranking, partly due to graduates’ success in securing pay rises.

According to the data used to compile the MBA ranking, the six schools whose alumni received the biggest salary increases are based in Asia-Pacific. Shanghai University of Finance and Economics graduates reported the highest uplift at 216 per cent three years after completing their MBA.

For executive MBAs — part-time programmes for experienced managers — some of the highest-ranked schools are also in Asia. The joint EMBA from Kellogg/HKUST has been number one for a record 10 times since the first publication of this ranking in 2002. Its success in taking the top spot this year is partly down to its alumni earning an average salary of $528,057 — another record for this league table.

Applications for Masters in Management (MiM) degrees — for those with little or no experience — have risen in 2020 as students seek to develop skills while the jobs market is near-frozen because of the pandemic. A Europe-born qualification, the MiM is now gaining recognition beyond the continent with two-thirds of Asia-Pacific employers planning to hire such graduates, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council.

The Financial Times has compiled a list of postgraduate business and management courses offered in the Asia-Pacific region. The schools listed also appear in the MBA, Executive MBA and Masters in Management league tables, and are ranked according to categories including the average salary of alumni, graduate employment rate and time spent studying overseas. This directory comprises schools with campuses in mainland China, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan and Australia.

Asia-Pacific business schools directory Country School Programme FT 2020 ranking position International students (%) Female students (%) Average salary (US$ PPP) Salary increase (%) Aims achieved (%) Hong Kong SAR (China) Kellogg/HKUST Business School Kellogg-HKUST EMBA EMBA (1) 71 34 528,057 67 79 China/Switzerland/Ghana Ceibs Global EMBA EMBA (2) 70 43 482,674 87 78 France/UK/US/China Trium: HEC Paris/LSE/NYU: Stern Trium Global EMBA EMBA (4) 90 31 420,796 60 80 China/Singapore/France/UAE Tsinghua University/Insead Tsinghua-Insead Dual Degree EMBA EMBA (5) 64 32 372,148 65 82 China Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Antai SJTU Antai EMBA EMBA (6) 1 39 451,744 123 79 France/Singapore/UAE Insead Global EMBA (GEMBA) EMBA (9) 88 31 311,882 46 76 US/UK/Hong Kong SAR (China) EMBA-Global Asia: Columbia/HKU/LBS EMBA-Global Asia EMBA (10) 0 0 324,192 85 81 China Arizona State University: Carey Carey/SNAI EMBA EMBA (11) 0 40 384,738 77 79 US/Singapore UCLA: Anderson/National University of Singapore UCLA-NUS EMBA EMBA (14) 67 27 320,994 53 77 Hong Kong SAR (China) CUHK Business School EMBA EMBA (15) 35 48 306,708 56 76 China Washington University: Olin Washington University-Fudan EMBA EMBA (16) 2 46 334,696 59 71 South Korea Korea University Business School EMBA EMBA (19) 0 22 366,526 91 81 China Fudan University School of Management Fudan EMBA EMBA (21) 2 33 389,248 82 69 Singapore Singapore Management University: Lee Kong Chian EMBA EMBA (22) 52 21 375,346 47 72 South Korea Yonsei University School of Business EMBA EMBA (25) 0 9 350,417 108 72 Singapore National University of Singapore Business School The NUS EMBA EMBA (26) 89 25 340,488 53 77 China BI Norwegian Business School / Fudan University School of Management BI-Fudan MBA EMBA (27) 4 62 251,699 115 75 France/Germany/Singapore Essec Business School/Mannheim Business School Essec & Mannheim EMBA EMBA (32) 69 31 197,073 65 79 Hong Kong SAR (China) HKU Business School HKU-Fudan MBA (International) EMBA (37) 0 59 239,052 102 72 France/China Kedge Business School EMBA EMBA (41) 16 40 190,286 75 73 India Indian School of Business PGP In Management For Senior Executives (PGPMAX) EMBA (53) 5 20 357,364 45 67 Brazil/China/Mexico/Netherlands/US FGV/XMU/Egade/RSM/MHBS OneMBA: FGV/XMU/Egade/RSM/MHBS EMBA (56) 35 31 194,807 56 71 France/Morocco/China EMLyon Business School EMBA EMBA (59) 18 32 126,952 41 76 Australia Melbourne Business School EMBA EMBA (69) 39 29 185,131 44 73 China Lingnan (University) College at Sun Yat-sen University EMBA EMBA (81) 0 34 303,192 57 67 Switzerland/Greece/UAE/Oman/Bahrain/Malaysia/Singapore University of Strathclyde Business School Strathclyde EMBA EMBA (83) 40 39 181,609 64 64 India Indian Institute of Management Bangalore PGP in Enterprise Management EMBA (95) 0 17 223,068 66 65 France/Singapore Insead Insead MBA MBA (4) 96 34 181,277 101 90 China Ceibs Ceibs full-time MBA MBA (5) 34 40 185,103 187 87 Singapore National University of Singapore Business School The NUS MBA MBA (15) 90 37 167,070 148 89 Hong Kong SAR (China) HKUST Business School HKUST Full-time MBA MBA (19) 64 37 157,025 113 88 India Indian Institute of Management Bangalore Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management MBA (27) 0 23 183,703 157 83 India Indian School of Business Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) MBA (28) 2 39 161,174 188 86 China Fudan University School of Management Fudan International MBA MBA (33) 11 55 131,041 203 88 Singapore Nanyang Business School, NTU Singapore Nanyang MBA MBA (35) 91 43 136,365 119 84 China Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Antai IMBA MBA (37) 43 51 130,736 201 84 China Renmin University of China Business School (RMBS) MBA MBA (38) 13 46 120,614 188 91 India Indian Institute of Management Calcutta MBA for Executives MBA (42) 0 11 165,900 138 86 China Shanghai University of Finance and Economics: College of Business Full-time MBA MBA (47) 15 62 119,531 216 78 China CUHK Business School Full-time MBA MBA (50) 33 24 124,603 119 89 S Korea Sungkyunkwan University GSB Full-time MBA MBA (54) 53 53 128,188 98 86 Hong Kong SAR (China) HKU Business School HKU Full-time MBA MBA (56) 98 51 129,702 113 83 India Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad One-year full-time PGP in Management for Executives (MBA-PGPX) MBA (61) 1 23 186,866 91 76 Singapore Singapore Management University: Lee Kong Chian MBA MBA (63) 76 49 115,039 125 87 Australia Melbourne Business School MBA MBA (80) 75 33 115,679 74 89 Australia AGSM at UNSW Business School AGSM MBA MBA (88) 87 51 106,393 62 85 Australia Macquarie Business School MBA MBA (97) 92 34 120,091 83 79 Hong Kong SAR (China) City University of Hong Kong MBA MBA (98) 10 66 91,611 159 78 US/China/Spain Global 3: McIntire/Lingnan/Esade Global3: Masters in Management MiM (14) 61 53 92,103 59 87 Spain/Taiwan/US IQS/FJU/USF Master in Global Entrepreneurial Management (MGEM) MiM (19) 89 53 58,616 79 86 India Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Two-Year Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA) MiM (20) 1 24 141,759 45 83 India Indian Institute of Management Calcutta Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA) MiM (21) 0 32 133,303 49 83 China Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Antai Master in Management MiM (23) 13 66 94,218 125 84 France/China/Morocco EMLyon Business School MSc in Management MiM (29) 39 50 78,031 50 87 China Tongji University School of Economics and Management Master in Management MiM (31) 25 71 84,670 105 83 India Indian Institute of Management Bangalore Post Graduate Programme in Management MiM (36) 0 37 128,873 41 77 India SP Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) Post Graduate Diploma in Management MiM (36) 0 41 122,456 46 86 Australia University of Sydney Business School Master of Management MiM (45) 86 66 66,543 52 87 France/Hungary/China Essca School of Management Essca Master in Management MiM (56) 19 49 59,461 38 87 India Indian Institute of Management Udaipur Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA) MiM (72) 1 29 90,708 62 78 Singapore Singapore Management University: Lee Kong Chian MSc in Management MiM (76) 96 64 63,068 55 79 Taiwan National Sun Yat-sen University MBA in International Business MiM (85) 49 64 54,787 54 80 Taiwan National Chengchi University MSc in Management Information Systems MiM (87) 5 50 69,987 57 78