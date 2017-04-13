Mediclinic’s rebound stands out in lacklustre week for FTSE 100

Mediclinic was one of the week’s strongest FTSE 100 performers after the private hospitals operator eased investor nerves over its struggling Abu Dhabi facilities.

The group’s shares have shed about a third of their value since July last year against a background of state subsidy cuts and staffing problems in the Middle East but jumped 8.6 per cent to 759.5p this week.

“We currently expect performance in the Middle East to improve as we progress through the 2018 financial year,” said Danie Meintjes, Mediclinic chief executive, as a trading update on Thursday showed profit margins in Abu Dhabi this year moving higher above previous guidance to 10.5-11.5 per cent.

Mediclinic was also boosted after Investec upgraded the shares to a “buy”, with analyst Cora McCallum saying: “Over time, we expect the Abu Dhabi operations will turn around whilst the Swiss and South African operations deliver a steady performance. We believe the recent decline in share price now presents a buying opportunity for sterling investors.”

Sterling’s recovery heading towards the Easter break helped to erase the FTSE 100’s outperformance earlier in the week against US and European markets.

The London benchmark’s 0.3 per cent retreat to 7,327.59 for the holiday-shortened week was its third weekly reverse out of the past four since March’s all-time high.

“European equity markets are on the back foot heading into the long Easter weekend, with a plethora of bearish motives weighing on indices,” said Henry Croft of Accendo Markets. “The Trump-inspired US dollar sell-off continues to hurt the FTSE’s foreign earning contingents.”

Miners and financials weighed most heavily on the London index, with commodity prices in retreat, while the weaker dollar and lower rates were seen as potentially harming banks’ profitability.

Leading the week’s FTSE fallers were Anglo American, down 5.3 per cent to £11.70; Rio Tinto, losing 4.1 per cent to £31.21; and Antofagasta, off 3.9 per cent to 835p.

Royal Bank of Scotland led the financials decliners, dropping 4.2 per cent to 228.4p, while the whistleblowing controversy affecting chief executive Jes Staley helped to weaken Barclays shares by 1.8 per cent to 212.6p.

Associated British Foods extended its strong week on Thursday when Jefferies upgraded the stock to “buy”, arguing that positive trends for its sugar business and Primark clothing chain warranted a price target lift from £24.50 to £31.

“The April 19 interims should confirm strong results thanks to a foreign exchange translation boost and a sugar rebound,” said James Grzinic, Jefferies analyst. “We also expect a more assured message on the Primark margin outlook.”

ABF stock jumped 9.1 per cent to a three-month high of £27.09, the week’s biggest climber among the blue-chips.

The main benchmark index’s pre-Easter retreat could not halt the charge of the more domestically focused UK mid-caps — Thursday saw an eighth successive session of gains and another fresh record high. The FTSE Mid-cap 250 index rose 1.5 per cent to 19,525.33.