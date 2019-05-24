Donald Trump says that Huawei could be included in a trade deal with Beijing, Facebook says it took down a record 2.2bn fake accounts in the first three months of this year and JPMorgan Chase drops its client Purdue Pharma, the OxyContin maker, which has been accused in thousands of lawsuits of fuelling the US opioid crisis. Plus, the FT’s Eric Platt explains how three Wall St banks, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, dominate advising on tech IPOs, and why that grip might be under threat after Uber’s listing.