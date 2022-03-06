This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Edexcel: Component 3.4: Interpretations of the US presidency

AQA: Component 3.2.1.3: The executive branch of government: President

The article covers Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, an annual speech in which the president reports on current issues and sets out policy goals. It argues that, given the existence of bipartisan support for strong action against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, foreign policy may be the field where Biden can reassert his authority after an uneven first year in office.

The article reviews some of the other challenges that Biden faces on domestic policy, such as law and order, inflation and possible opposition to his nominee for the recent vacancy on the Supreme Court. These all threaten the Democrats’ hold on Congress in the coming midterm elections.

Question in the style of AQA Politics Paper 2

Explain and analyse three limitations on the power of the US president. [9 marks]

Question in the style of Edexcel Politics Paper 2

Evaluate the view that the US president is more powerful in foreign policy than in domestic policy. You must consider this view and the alternative to this view in a balanced way. [30 marks] TIP: There is some truth in the claim that the US president is better placed to appear dominant in foreign policy, as domestic policy involves multiple compromises with Congress and with various interest groups. However, a foreign policy failure can seriously damage a president’s authority. It has been argued that Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of the retreat from Afghanistan emboldened President Putin to challenge NATO in the current Ukraine crisis.

