Switzerland votes in favour of ban on new nuclear plants

Switzerland has voted to follow Germany and start exiting nuclear power as part of a revised energy strategy which will also cut consumption and increase wind and solar power generation.

Some 58.2 per cent of voters in a referendum on Sunday backed a ban on new nuclear plants, according to final results. The affluent Alpine state’s five existing nuclear plants can, however, continue to operate as long as they are deemed safe.

The vote followed Germany’s decision in the wake of Japan’s 2011 Fukushima disaster to shut down all 17 of the country’s nuclear reactors by 2022. Last week, the commitment of newly-elected French president Emmanuel Macron to nuclear power was called into question by the appointment of nuclear critic Nicolas Hulot as energy minister.

Switzerland relies heavily on hydroelectric power generation, but nuclear power stations account for about a third of electricity generation.

Last November, Swiss voters narrowly rejected a much faster exit from nuclear power under a timetable proposed by the Green party, which would have phased out nuclear power production completely by 2029, with the first plants shutting next year.

But environmental groups welcomed the broad support for the Bern government’s energy strategy approved on Sunday.

The ban on new nuclear plants would meet “one the most important demands” of Greens, encourage domestic energy production, and boost investment in Switzerland, said Martin Bäumle, president of the Green Liberal party.

“It’s a more liberal policy than in Germany — but it’s still the case that we won’t be able to build new nuclear power stations,” said Patrick Dümmler, senior fellow at Avenir Suisse, a think-tank.

Bern argued that increased safety standards meant it was no longer cost effective to build nuclear power stations, pointing out that the new £18bn Hinkley Point C power station in the UK would rely heavily on public subsidies.

Opponents warned, however, that the government’s plans were costly and posed risks to energy security.

Switzerland’s new strategy also includes targets to further reduce carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles, as well as overall energy and electricity consumption. Power generation from renewable sources such as wind and water will in future be considered in the national interest — making schemes harder to block. Financial help will be boosted for schemes to improve the energy efficiency of buildings.

Other European countries such as Denmark and Italy as well as Germany had taken similar steps to switch energy policies, “but not all of them have tried to get the whole population on board — that is what’s special here”, said Rolf Wüstenhagen, renewable energy specialist at the University of St Gallen.

When exactly Switzerland finally exits nuclear power would depend on whether energy market prices justified re-investing in existing plants, analysts said, but might not be until the 2030s.