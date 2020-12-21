Paul Mendelson

The results on this hand broke evenly between made and failed. The opening lead was usually the same. In what thoughts were the different declarers indulging . . . ?

Bidding
Dealer:North Love All
NorthEastSouthWest
1CNB1SDbl
2SNB4S

West led 5♣ — an odd choice of dummy’s long suit — declarer tried 10♣ and, when East followed low, this held. South led a low trump and discovered the 4-0 break. Hoping to pitch a heart loser from hand, South laid down K♣, but East ruffed and led K♥. West overtook with A♥ and returned 6♥ to East’s J♥, followed by a switch to 6♦. Now, West had to score K♦ and South was one down.

When West shows out in spades, declarer must ask himself what kind of hand West holds. With five hearts, he probably overcalls 2H; with 5-5 in hearts and diamonds, he uses a 2-suited overcall; from only four clubs, a club lead seems wrong. So, his original club lead is from length. With two hearts and a diamond to lose, declarer should not risk playing on clubs, but instead pull all the trumps, before giving up K♦. In this way, 10 tricks are assured.

Had West held a doubleton club, or only a 4-card suit, it would be possible to set up club tricks for an overtrick. At Pairs, this is always a temptation, but analyse the information you have before jeopardising your contract.

