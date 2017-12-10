Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil producer, is more concerned about growth of ride-sharing services such as Uber than the rise of electric vehicles as a major disruptive force to transportation and energy use.

While sales of electric vehicles will expand rapidly, Saudi Arabia’s state energy giant thinks battery-powered and hybrid cars will account for a fraction of the overall market for years to come and will reach 10-20 per cent by 2040 only in the most optimistic scenarios.

“Electric vehicle [usage] will grow; we have no doubt it will grow,” Amin Nasser, chief executive of Saudi Aramco, told the Financial Times in an interview. “[But] we need to be realistic.”

The International Energy Agency forecasts that there will be 50m EVs on the road by 2025 and nearly 300m by 2040, from closer to 2m now. It estimates that this will curb global oil demand by 2 per cent over that period, backing Saudi Aramco’s figures.

Investors have become increasingly focused on the long-term threat posed by EVs to oil demand — and particularly to Saudi Aramco ahead of its plans for a record-breaking stock market listing next year.

But Yasser Mufti, vice-president of corporate planning and a top Saudi Aramco executive, said ride-sharing was a more immediate source of disruption than either electric or autonomous cars. “I would argue that ride-sharing is a far more advanced trend than the other two,” he said.

Uber and its rivals have already caused damage to traditional taxi operators. In future, ride-sharing could pose long-term threats to carmakers and oil companies by reducing private car ownership and making road transportation more efficient.

Mr Mufti said Saudi Aramco was “looking across the entire mobility value chain at where we can invest and where we can position ourselves” in response to changing patterns of mobility. “The whole thing is up for grabs,” he added.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund announced last year it had invested $3.5bn for a 5 per cent stake in Uber, the US company that has ride-hailing services in more than 700 cities in 84 countries.

The shift to shared car usage raises questions about the future of fuel retail, said Mr Mufti. He added that energy companies might sell petroleum or electricity in bulk to car-sharing operators rather than the traditional model of sales directly to consumers.

“There is going to be a lot of interesting rent to be sought from different parts of the value chain,” said Mr Mufti, suggesting that energy companies could take a cut of ride-sharing revenues as part of fuel supply deals.

Saudi Aramco still hopes to benefit from growing demand for traditional fuel usage in developing countries where populations are expanding and becoming wealthier. “The middle classes will increase and they will require more of the modern lifestyle. Energy requirements will also increase,” said Mr Nasser.

Mr Mufti said Saudi Aramco was “very confident that there still is at least two decades of growth in oil in the entire transportation sector”.