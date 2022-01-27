“I think of my bags as little cushions,” says Spanish designer Bea Recoder of her collection of plush leather holdalls. “You want to squeeze them.” Indeed, realised in sorbet shades and soft shapes, Recoder’s designs look equally at home on a sofa as they do slung over a shoulder. And the best part? They’re all crafted from surplus leather.

An accessories designer for more than 10 years, Recoder worked for Balenciaga and Chloé before launching Reco in early 2021. Now based in Paris, she sources her leather from the tanneries she discovered while working her way up. “For the moment I’m keeping it small, but in the future I want to get deadstock from everyone,” she says of her hope to build a network of tanneries linked by her ethical principles.

Reco Didi bag, €570 Each of Bea Recoder’s designs can only be produced in limited quantities

Of course, working with offcuts has its challenges: 20m of leather makes between 20 to 25 bags, meaning that each style has to be produced in limited quantities. “I work with what I can find,” says Recoder, who doesn’t dye, treat or wash the material. “It limits my options, so it pushes me to be creative.” To make the process more efficient, she has centred her brand around patchwork, a motif that allows her to weave small scraps of leather “like a puzzle”, adding structure to her curved edges.

Most recently, Recoder was commissioned to create a collection for Browns. Titled Crema – a contrast between hard and soft, meaning both “cream” and “burns” in Catalan – it consists of four signature styles: the rectangular Rombo and Piti, and the trapeze-shaped Didi and Mini Didi (from €488). “Reco’s bags tap into that exaggerated puffy trend without losing the unique architectural element that makes them special,” says Heather Gramston, the retailer’s head of womenswear buying.

Reco Piti bag, €544, brownsfashion.com

Despite increasing demand, Recoder is keeping things small-batch. Bags arrive in upcycled dustbags, and each comes with a postcard created by a resident artist – last year it was Brooklyn-based Kristin Texeira; next up is Elise Pezzin, a French painter. “I like when there are hidden things behind a brand,” the designer concludes. As organic as the shapes she creates, Recoder is proving that slow and steady can still win the race.