The UK competition watchdog has provisionally cleared Tesco’s £3.7bn takeover of food wholesaler Booker, brushing aside warnings that the supermarket giant could crush rival suppliers to restaurants and small stores.

Tesco would become Britain’s biggest food wholesaler after the deal, with seven of Booker’s rivals including Spar and Bestway urging the regulator to block the £3.7bn deal.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it had provisionally found that the two groups did not compete head-to-head in most of their activities, however, particularly in supplying the catering sector, where Booker makes 30 per cent of its sales and Tesco does not have a presence.

Shares in the supermarket rose 4.6 per cent on Tuesday morning following the decision.

Simon Polito, chair of the CMA inquiry group, said: “Our investigation has found that existing competition is sufficiently strong in both the wholesale and retail grocery sectors to ensure that the merger between Tesco and Booker will not lead to higher prices or a reduced service for supermarket and convenience shoppers.”

Tesco said it looked “forward to creating the UK’s leading food business” and that the merger had “always been about growth, and will bring benefits for independent retailers, caterers, small businesses, suppliers, consumers and colleagues”.

A final report from the CMA is due by the end of December, Tesco said, adding that it expected the deal to be completed early next year.

Rival companies, which supply hundreds of convenience stores that compete with Tesco’s small-format stores, claimed that allowing Tesco to buy Booker would “not just result in a substantial lessening of competition but in a complete restructuring of the wholesale and retail of groceries in the convenience and food service sectors”.

But “the argument that Tesco and Booker don't compete directly in the convenience market [has been] won,” said Bruno Monteyne, analyst at Bernstein.

The tentative go-ahead from regulators marks an unexpectedly easy part of a deal that has been enveloped in boardroom drama. In January, Richard Cousins quit the Tesco board in protest at the transaction. And in March, chief executive Dave Lewis suffered a public slap-down from two big shareholders who told him to focus on fixing the UK supermarket business.

However, Mr Monteyne expects Tesco shareholders to approve the deal by more than the required 50 per cent margin.

The deal also requires support from 75 per cent of Booker shareholders, who have watched the value of Tesco shares fall since the takeover was announced and could demand more equity in the combined business.

The CMA said it had considered the impact of the merger in every area where a Tesco and a Booker-supplied shop were both present — more than 12,000 shops — to see whether the merged group might be able to raise prices or reduce service levels to boost profits. But it concluded that the grocery wholesale and retail markets were now so competitive that such a strategy would not succeed.

The watchdog also addressed concerns from wholesalers that Booker may squeeze competitors by using its new-found heft to secure better terms from suppliers, making it difficult for them to compete and enabling Booker to raise prices. The CMA said Booker was more likely to pass on some of the benefits of better terms, which could increase competition in the wholesale market and reduce prices for shoppers.

