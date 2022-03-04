Western brands flee Russia, global commodities soar as Putin intensifies his attack on Ukraine, and the US announces new sanctions on Russian oligarchs and their families. Plus, Accenture, McKinsey and Boston Consulting Group are the latest companies to flee or suspend operations in Russia.

Subscribe to the FT News Briefing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

Mentioned in this podcast:

US announces new sanctions on Russian oligarchs and their families

Commodity prices soar to highest level since 2008 over Russia supply fears

Western brands flee Russia in unravelling of ‘capitalistic diplomacy’

War in Ukraine: free to read

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.