Is Martin Schulz now Emmanuel Macron’s best hope to reform the eurozone?

Talks over a grand coalition (GroKo 3.0) are gaining momentum in Berlin. Outside Germany, the biggest winner from a deal between Angela Merkel’s CDU/CSU and Mr Schulz’s SPD could well be the French president.

Mr Schulz, a former president of the European Parliament, wants to make “strengthening the EU” a key condition of any informal coalition talks which could begin as early as this week. Questions about a potential eurozone budget and finance minister are all “things that need an answer”, the SPD leader said in his first major comments about another potential partnership with Ms Merkel (the FT’s Guy Chazan and Tobias Buck have the story).

That’s music to the ears of Mr Macron, who would be forgiven for feeling a little nervy about events in Berlin over the last fortnight.

Germany's fractious “Jamaica” coalition talks ultimately flopped on the liberal FDP’s resistance to anything that could pave the way for a pooling of spending powers to Brussels or putting German taxpayers on the hook for other member states. A nervy French president even rang up Mr Schulz after the three-way talks collapsed for reassurance that the SPD leader was still backing his EMU plans, according to Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Mr Macron has concentrated his political energies in rebuilding ties with Ms Merkel, but his big euro-visions will need broad political backing in Germany. GroKo 3.0 is by no means a done deal. But it is undoubtedly Paris’s best hope for getting serious EMU reform back on Brussels’ agenda, beginning with an imminent “euro summit” in December.

“Schulz and the SPD hold all the cards, they have a tremendous amount of leverage,” says Mujtaba Rahman at Eurasia Group.

But is it really full steam ahead with eurozone integration? Not quite. Even with a pro-EU junior partner at her side (and possible SPD finance minister) Ms Merkel will face considerable political constraints.

The biggest is Germany’s new parliamentary opposition: the ascendant Eurosceptic AfD and FDP — the third and fourth-largest parties in the Bundestag respectively. Together they account for just under a quarter of the German electorate and will pressure the chancellor to curb concessions to Paris on controversial areas of eurozone policy. That may only amplify the conservative instincts of the CDU rank and file.

The diminished SPD also has reasons to be wary of going full throttle on the euro. It was the party’s weakness on domestic issues rather than its stance on EU integration which delivered its worst postwar election result earlier this year. Some SPD members are already calling on Mr Schulz to use coalition talks to extract centre-left concessions from the CDU at home and begin the slow rebuilding of its traditional electoral support.

“The SPD were very timid in talking about Europe during the election campaign” notes Lucas Guttenberg at the Delors Institute in Berlin. “They will need something to distinguish themselves from the previous grand coalition.”

The grand coalition, in other words, also carries some risks for Paris. A weakened German chancellor and a bruised junior coalition partner may not be the ideal pairing to deliver Mr Macron the euro he wants.

Chart du jour: London’s gender pay gap problems

London had the lowest gender pay gap in the UK 20 years ago. But in 2017, the capital is sitting bottom of the pile (stats via the ONS).

What we’re reading in Europe

Weeding problems A poisonous start for a potential GroKo 3.0. Germany’s CDU/CSU junior minister openly defied the country’s socialist agricultural minister by voting to approve the use of controversial weedkiller glyphosate in Brussels yesterday. The unexpected shift helped the vote pass at EU level and went back on an internal German agreement that Berlin would abstain. The SPD's parliamentary leader denounced the move as a “serious beach of trust”. Meanwhile Emmanuel Macron has pledged to phase out glyphosate in France within three years.

Your three coalition reads

1. The FT argues a new Merkel-Schulz tie up is bad for German democracy.

2. FAZ’s inside story of how Jamaica failed (including Merkel’s Weimar anecdote).

3. Dominique Moïsi on how Europe’s future depends on Merkel’s strength.

The EU's Brexit trade hit A new study from economists at the University of Leuven finds the costs of a hard Brexit on the EU27 are steeper than most expect. The reason? Value chains (via VoxEurope):

“Our analysis clearly shows that the EU27 stands to lose considerably more than previously thought. This is because EU27 production networks are closely integrated, which implies that tariff changes with the UK do not affect only direct trade bilateral flows, but also indirect trade flows via other EU countries. “For example, the Belgian steel sector would suffer both through a direct reduction in exports to the UK, and also through a reduction in demand for steel that would have been used in German-built cars for the UK.”

Brexit and Ireland William Hague, the former foreign secretary, is often an outrider for more contentious UK government positions. In his Telegraph column today, he tackles the issue of Ireland and Brexit, but in this case it seems more of a warning than a fix. He offers some “solutions” to the stand-off over the border, such as the promise of “detailed” commitments to address the “unique” situation. But the warnings in the article seem more relevant. The message: don’t push Theresa May too far.

“But now we have a very big problem. The British and Irish governments seem to be on a collision course ahead of the crucial EU summit on December 14, with potentially disastrous consequences for the last chance to manage Brexit at all smoothly and for relations between the two countries . . . “ . . . The other EU member states should consider it is not in anyone’s interests to force the UK into a “no deal” Brexit by a demand to compromise its constitutional and economic integrity. Solving problems over Northern Ireland requires painstaking work and diplomacy, not binary solutions and arbitrary deadlines.”

Meanwhile RTE’s Tony Connelly opens with some evocative Seamus Heaney poetry in an excellent op-ed for the FT. He warns that Dublin and London are “heading for a collision of historic proportions” over the border.

Ireland settles the bill The Irish government will settle its accounts with the International Monetary Fund by repaying €4.5bn in crisis-era bailout loans earlier than expected. IMF loans are relatively expensive and the early payment will help save the Irish treasury about €150bn in debt servicing costs.

Privacy problems The EU’s data protection authorities will be meeting to discuss the fallout from last week’s Uber data breach in Brussels today. With major new EU data protection laws coming into force next year, Julia Apostle, a former lead counsel at Twitter, warns big headlines and bad news shouldn’t make for bad digital-era laws.

German mayor survives stabbing Andreas Hollstein, the CDU mayor of German town Altena, was stabbed with a reported 30-centimetre knife wielded by a man outside a kebab shop last night. The 57-year-old survived the attack and was treated in hospital for his injuries. Altena, in North Rhine-Westphalia, is known for having one of the most liberal open-door refugee policies in Germany.

Clearing problems The FT’s Jim Brunsden reports on how plans to empower EU regulators so they can force the City of London’s prized clearing business to relocate are becoming bogged down in legislative negotiations. The reason: the EU27 are reluctant to give up national powers to create more centralised financial services supervision within the EU.

ECB legal blow The eurozone’s central bank does not have the authority to force banks to set aside more money to cover the cost of bad loans, according to a leaked legal opinion from the European Council, reports Reuters.

