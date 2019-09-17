Facebook said its proposed Supreme Court-style board, which will rule on the acceptability of content on the site, will include members with controversial views, as it tries to appease angry users and politicians and fend off charges of political bias and censorship.

Speaking at the unveiling of a charter that will dictate how the independent board is set up and governed, Brent Harris, Facebook’s director of governance and global affairs, said that there would be “people who sit on this board who make a set of people uncomfortable”.

This will “challenge how Facebook operates and sometimes challenge the perceptions of our users” and lead to “better decisions” on what type of discussion can remain on the social media platform as a result, he added.

The world’s largest social media platform proposed last year to create an independent body to which users can appeal decisions made by its content moderators. Since then, it has consulted hundreds of people globally, including lawyers, academics and digital rights activists.

It is aiming for the board, which will also give advisory opinions on Facebook’s wider content policies, to deliberate on its first cases in early 2020.

The project comes as Facebook battles accusations of political bias against rightwing voices on its platform, including from the White House. In an escalation of tension in May, President Donald Trump launched an informal campaign encouraging conservatives who believe they have had their views suppressed on social media to share their stories.

While Facebook did not name any of its members on Tuesday, as had been expected, it said it planned to appoint at least 11 by the end of this year, with a view to reaching 40 in total over time.

Smaller panels of board members will hear around a dozen of “the most important cases” a year at first, the company said, selected based on whether they are “significant” in terms of their impact, or “difficult”– for example, requiring a trade-off between values.

Facebook added that while membership of the board would be public, “the composition of individual panels may remain anonymous to ensure the safety and independent judgment of panel members”. The company will fund an independent trust that will pay the board members, and it left open the possibility that other social media platforms could join the board in future.

Attempts by big tech groups to create decision-making groups with wide support across the political spectrum have in the past been fraught.

Earlier this year, Google scrapped an ethics council overseeing its work in artificial intelligence in the wake of a public relations debacle. It appointed several polarising figures, such as the heads of a drone company and a conservative think-tank, prompting a backlash internally as well as widespread external opposition.