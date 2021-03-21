This article is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

School students are invited to write a blog on British politics, in a competition run by the Political Studies Association and the Financial Times and supported by UK Parliament and the Association for Citizenship Teaching.

Applicants, who should be students aged 16-19 in school or college anywhere around the world, have until May 31 to write up to 600 words on the question “Pandemic Politics: How has coronavirus changed UK Politics?”

The winning article will be published in the Financial Times and the PSA’s Political Insight magazine.

Students should demonstrate excellent writing skills, present a well reasoned argument, individuality and where appropriate back up their arguments with relevant data and research.

The competition is part of the FT’s schools programme, which provides free access to the FT for students aged 16-19, their teachers and schools around the world.

Supporting ideas and data for entrants can be found in the FT including its UK politics and policy coverage. Full details and information on submission are available on the competition website.