The head of the EU’s largest political group said Viktor Orban’s membership remained under threat after direct talks in Budapest failed to solve a dispute with Hungary’s prime minister.

Manfred Weber has warned that Mr Orban and his Fidesz party could be kicked out of the European People’s party next week if the Hungarian premier does not apologise for attacks on Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president.

“Today in my talks with prime minister Orban we had a constructive atmosphere but the problems are not yet solved,” Mr Weber told reporters on Tuesday. “We as [the] EPP have clear fundamental values and these values are not negotiable for us, so they have to be respected from all our EPP member parties.”

Pressure has been building on Mr Weber to bring Mr Orban to heel after he initiated a billboard campaign against Mr Juncker, who is also an EPP member. Mr Weber has backed Mr Orban for years, but has taken a harder line after 13 of the parties within the EPP wrote to Joseph Daul, the group’s president, requesting that Fidesz be ejected.

Mr Orban has described his EPP critics as “useful idiots” for the group’s rivals.

Mr Weber repeated his three conditions for Fidesz’s continuing membership, including an immediate end to the campaign against Mr Juncker and an apology. “To show he was sorry would be a good step,” Mr Weber said.

Mr Weber, a German member of Bavaria’s Christian Social Union, a sister party to the Christian Democrats of chancellor Angela Merkel, is hoping to succeed Mr Juncker as commission president.

He said his priority was for Mr Orban to find a way for the Central European University to continue granting US-accredited degrees in Hungary. The CEU said in December it would be forced to move to Vienna after years of wrangling with the Hungarian government.

Mr Weber said he had told Mr Orban that the Technical University of Munich and BMW, the German carmaker, had offered to endow some professorships at CEU if it would encourage a conciliatory stance from the Hungarian premier.

The EPP will discuss the potential expulsion of Fidesz on March 20. Losing Fidesz, which is projected to win 13 seats in European Parliament elections in May, would affect the group’s electoral chances.

“We have to still assess and discuss among EPP party members about the upcoming decisions,” Mr Weber said. “The three criteria I was asking for are still the proof.”

Hungarian cabinet minister Gergely Gulyas said Mr Orban “did not want to insult anyone” and said the premier was “ready to apologise” and wanted to remain in the EPP.

He said the poster campaign was over and that the government considered CEU’s operation in Budapest “guaranteed”.