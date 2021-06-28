In the autumn of 1919, the US president, Woodrow Wilson, embarked on a lengthy speaking tour of the country. Earlier that year he had been in Europe negotiating the Treaty of Versailles and assembling the League of Nations. Facing opposition from Republican senators over the ratification of the treaty, he took to the road to rally support. But during the trip, he suffered severe headaches and exhaustion, and returned to Washington early. Back in the White House, he suffered a stroke that left him paralysed on one side. His wife, Edith, decided to keep his condition secret and refused to let anyone but his doctor see him. For several months, she made presidential decisions on her husband’s behalf. Historians have called her “the first female president of the US”.

The new comedy-drama Edith!, from Crooked Media, professes to reveal “what really happened in the White House in 1919”. Starring Rosamund Pike, and narrated from beyond the grave, it finds the first lady determined to protect her husband and his job. It doesn’t strive for historical accuracy — it is subtitled “The Untold True-ish Story of America’s Secret First Female President”, after all — but the bare bones of what happened remain in place.

Pike’s Edith is smart, irreverent and sardonic, and despairs of the tea parties and ribbon-cutting that make up the first lady’s day job. Early on, we hear her advising Woodrow on handling Republican opposition, during which she murmurs: “God, I’m good at this!” Later, she recalls meeting her husband for the first time and their shared love of Wordsworth — “He was pretty racist but it was the poetry that won my heart.”

Woodrow and Edith Wilson at a World Series baseball game in 1918 © Bettmann Archive

I often struggle with audio drama — too much exposition and creaking sound effects — though Edith! wisely keeps the bulk of the action in the White House and the sound palette subtle. The writing, by Gonzalo Cordova and Travis Helwig, is fast and fun — there are clear shades of Veep ­— and the story compulsive as Edith calmly sees off those who would take advantage of her husband’s incapacity. “I was not the first female president,” she says, modestly. “I was a patriot who helped the country stay together while the president took a little nap.”

Gimlet’s fiction pod Motherhacker is back for a second series, and is as enjoyable and bingeable as the first. Last time around, we met Bridget (Carrie Coon), a harassed single mother and school administrator who, after losing her savings to a hacker, got drawn into scams to get her money back. In the second series, set during the pandemic, her Tesla is hacked, dragging her into further misadventure. At the heart of the series is the sound design, which makes expert use of smart technology, with its virtual assistants and endless notifications — and not a creaking door to be heard anywhere.