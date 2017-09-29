Macron slams ‘Anglo-Saxon’ tech giants for distorting competition

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Emmanuel Macron has hit out at “Anglo-Saxon” tech giants for distorting competition and acting against the common good as he pushed European leaders to adopt radical ways to tax digital companies.

Speaking after the end of a summit of EU leaders in Estonia, the French president said “the dominant actors, the Anglo-Saxon ones especially, do not respect the rules of the game,” citing complex schemes of tax avoidance and tactics to thwart start-ups offering innovative services.

France is spearheading a European push to tax digital giants such as Google, Facebook and Amazon based on the revenues rather than the profits they generate in EU countries. Germany, Italy and Spain also back this “turnover tax” which has the potential to wreak havoc with technology groups’ business models.

The French president pinpointed Google as destroying 90 per cent of the market share of “of all independent European operators” offering online price comparison services when the US giant decided to enter that market.

The search engine was slapped with a record €2.4bn fine by Brussels earlier this year for manipulating a dominant position in the sector by giving preference to its own shopping service at the expense of smaller competitors.

Mr Macron also called on Brussels to create a “name and shame” platform where smaller online companies can report competition-distorting behaviour at the hands of larger giants, saying it was a joint proposal of Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

The French president said that the plan, which should be a “European initiative”, would “allow anyone, any economic actor who thinks they are a victim of excessive behaviour, or of an abuse of dominant position ... to make known their difficulties.”

Europe needs “whistleblowers on these matters of economic agression,” he said.

Mr Macron also also praised the European Commission’s decision to force the Irish government to claw back billions of euros in back taxes from Apple last year.

Plans for a European “turnover tax” are being fiercely opposed by low-tax countries such as Ireland and Luxembourg. Speaking ahead of the Tallinn summit on Friday, Ireland’s prime minister called on the EU to reduce rather than ramp up the tax burden on Silicon Valley firms.

“If we want Europe to become a digital leader and we want faster innovation then the solution is not more taxes and more regulation but the opposite,” said Leo Varadkar. He said Ireland has support from the Netherlands, Luxembourg and the Nordic countries against any EU tax offensive.

The EU’s Tallinn summit was dedicated to digital topics from cyber security to artificial intelligence but was overshadowed by the issue of tax which requires unanimous backing from all the EU’s 28 countries.

After the summit, Jean-Claude Juncker, European Commission president, said Brussels would put forward its own plans to revamp taxes imposed on digital companies next year. The commission has not taken up the French drive for a turnover tax, instead preferring to keep its options open over ways to widen levies from online companies.

“Tax has to be paid where it is due, be it online or be it offline” said Mr Juncker.

“I do think we can move forward and find common ground but today we did not take a final decision,” said Juri Ratas, Estonian prime minister.