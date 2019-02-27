FT subscribers can click here to receive Brussels Briefing every day by email.

The French and Dutch finance ministries have something new to fight about.

In a surprise announcement last night after markets closed, the Dutch government revealed it had quietly built a 12.68 per cent stake in Air France-KLM to protect its national interests from being railroaded by the increasingly French-dominated international carrier.

Wopke Hoekstra, Dutch finance minister, said his ministry plans to buy enough shares to equal the French state’s 14.3 per cent holding. The Dutch took the plunge, he said, as it is the only way to have “direct involvement” in shaping an airline that provides thousands of jobs to the Dutch economy and many millions more in investment.

The manoeuvre caught Paris on the back foot. Bruno Le Maire, French economy minister, last night hit out at the lack of prior consultation with his government or the airline’s management. Volkskrant reports Mark Rutte called up Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday to break the news.

There is no reason the French should have seen this coming. Who would have thought this centre-right Dutch government, who cast themselves as Europe’s free market champions, would start public stakebuilding in private companies to protect national economic interests.

But the Dutch are choosing to fight fire with fire against what they see as French protectionist instincts. One national diplomat said the Netherlands was “taking back control” of Air France-KLM. In a role reversal, it is Le Maire who is now complaining about potential political interference in strategic industries.

Since they merged 15 years ago, the two national carriers have had an uneasy marriage and Dutch complaints about being sidelined inside the company have grown. In a letter to MPs, Hoekstra lays out a litany of complaints about the management structure of the airline that he says have stifled Dutch views.

The Dutch, who still have roughly another €70m of share buying to do, are clearly ready to go toe-to-toe with Paris to defend the KLM wing of the company and its dominance of Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.

Hoekstra is already promising to be an “activist” shareholder. The move won support from KLM’s Dutch president and has widespread backing from more liberal parts of the Dutch political spectrum.

The French might almost be flattered by the mimicry. For all their free market credentials, the Dutch have recently shown signs of adopting a more French approach to shielding companies from international market pressure in areas like public procurement and even competition policy.

But in the short term, the airline saga means Franco-Dutch tensions — in evidence on the future of the eurozone or Europe’s industrial policy — have found another battleground: the skies.

Chart du jour: Better off after Brexit

Over a third of French and Italian citizens think the UK will be better off after it leaves the EU, according to an Eupinions survey compiled by Bertelsmann Stiftung. Only 44 per cent of Europeans think the Brits are worse off out. You can trawl through the findings here.

Planet Brexit

Ides of March

March 12,13,14 are shaping up to be the biggest dates in Brexit history. Theresa May has promised a first meaningful vote on the 12th after conceding the need for a possible “short” extension if MPs reject her amended divorce deal. Jim Pickard explains the sequencing:

“If MPs reject the deal, Mrs May would bring forward a second vote by March 13 asking MPs if they wanted Britain to leave the EU without a deal; one aide to the prime minister admitted there was “a big majority” in the Commons opposed to no deal. Finally, a third vote would take place by March 14 on a government motion on whether parliament wanted to seek what Mrs May called a ‘short, limited extension’ to the Article 50 exit process.”

War room

The Times reports on the “warring” cabinet session on Tuesday where pro-EU ministers were accused of “kamikaze” behaviour with their threats of mass resignations. Writing in the Daily Mail, the PM makes a plea to her mutinous MPs to finally vote “yes”.

Time for round two

Martin Wolf wants another referendum. The FT’s editorial board think another vote or a “softer” form of Brexit are the only realistic options left:

“Two and a half years on, the British public have a clearer idea about the costs of an orderly departure. Therefore, if parliament cannot come to a consensus, there is another path for Mrs May and one which would make good use of an extension. She could agree to put her deal to the British people in a referendum versus the option of remaining in the EU. Voters would then face the choice a real Brexit agreement and the status quo.”

Data wait

Europe’s top privacy supervisor has warned it may take the Brits “years” rather than months to agree a key data sharing agreement with the EU even if there’s a Brexit divorce deal. (FT)

Planet Europe

No Putin problem

A French far-right MEP has shrugged off criticism for hiring the daughter of Vladimir Putin’s spokesman as his intern. Aymeric Chauprade, a former member of Marine Le Pen’s National Front, said some of his fellow legislators are “obsessionally Russophobic”. (FT)

Salvini in Sardinia

Luigi Di Maio has tried to brush aside another regional election defeat, insisting that his party’s third place result in Sardinia on Sunday — at the expense of the centre right (backed by Matteo Salvini) — won’t have any impact on national polls. Miles Johnson reports. (FT)

Conservatives with a difference

Euractiv speak to François-Xavier Bellamy — a former philosophy teacher and lead MEP hopeful for France’s Les Republicains:

“‘Europe needs to be based on a shared civilisation,’ he said, without specifying. Despite being Catholic and opposing abortion, he nevertheless said that ‘what Christianity has brought to Europe is secularism,’ criticising the fact that Catholic imagery is used by Salvini, who always seems to be holding a rosary.”

ECB 1-0 Latvia

EU judges have for the first time annulled a national government’s decision to sack a central bank governor. Latvia was the test case. (FT)

Underdog on top

MEPs and EU governments are set to thrash out who becomes the first head of Europe’s public prosecutor’s office after Romania’s highly rated candidate came out on top in an initial hearing with lawmakers. The European Council chose a Frenchman as their pick. The two institutions will have to engage in some back room diplomacy to pick the winner.

Banking on Europe

Donald Trump is sending top officials on a tour of Europe to drum up support for his pick to head the World Bank. The FT reports Steven Mnuchin will see Macron in Paris on Wednesday to win backing for David Malpass as the next World Bank chief.

Turning French

The rest of Europe is beginning to get on board with quintessentially French policies on everything from industrial policy to defence writes Zaki Laïdi:

“Franco-German convergence on climate change, European trade policy, the establishment of a multilateral alliance against US President Donald Trump and more recently on the Europeanisation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to reduce Russian pressure, and we can see that things are moving forward. Even the French idea of making the euro play a much larger international role is now part of the European debate.”

Dutch courage

Netherlands customs officials have intercepted 90,000 bottles of vodka believed to be destined for North Korea’s Kim Jong Un (The Guardian). The head of the Russian drinks brand that makes the vodka tells the Moscow Times he had “no idea” where they were heading.

Coming up on Wednesday

Brussels will on Wednesday send out warnings to eurozone economies suffering from excessive economic imbalances. All eyes are on Italy.

mehreen.khan@ft.com; @mehreenkhn