Australia’s new prime minister met with world leaders to discuss climate change and Hungary’s prime minister declared an economic state of emergency. Plus, the FT’s Colby Smith visits the city of Atlanta to find how restaurant owners are managing to find staff in a red hot labour market.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Orbán declares state of emergency over crisis caused by Ukraine war

Anthony Albanese sworn in as Australia’s prime minister

America’s red-hot labour market: inflation undercuts jobs recovery

