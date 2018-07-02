The London Metal Exchange is intensifying its scrutiny of companies that source their cobalt from mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo, amid growing fears over the use of child labour in the electric car supply chain.

The LME, the world’s largest metal exchange, will require all companies that get at least 25 per cent of their metal from small-scale mines in the DRC to undergo a professional audit starting in January, according to people familiar with the matter.

The moves comes after concerns last year that the exchange had allowed a Chinese company to sell untraceable supplies of the metal, which is widely used in mobile phones and electric vehicles.

More than 60 per cent of the world’s cobalt comes from the DRC, and it is estimated that up to 20 per cent is hand-mined by small-scale miners. Much of this metal is sold at local markets before being sent to China to be refined into battery materials.

Groups such as Amnesty International say children as young as seven are mining cobalt by hand in the DRC, one of the world’s poorest countries. The allegations have put pressure on companies such as Tesla to ensure cobalt in their cars is traceable to reputable mines.

Cobalt prices have more than doubled over the past two years due to rising demand for electric cars, especially in China. Tesla’s Model 3 electric car uses about 4.5kg of cobalt per vehicle, according to London-based Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

The LME, one of the City’s oldest institutions, is introducing responsible sourcing guidance for all of its metals, but that is not due to come into effect until 2020.

The introduction of an earlier rule for cobalt reflects growing concerns among traders about the LME’s cobalt contract, which has traded at a discount to global prices due to fears about the provenance of the metal in the exchange’s warehouses.

If companies fail the audit they could be delisted from the LME, making them unable to sell metal on to the exchange, people familiar with the rules said.

The move comes as a growing number of companies are trying to monitor small-scale mining in the DRC to ensure it meets responsible sourcing guidelines and can be sold to car companies. The amount of cobalt estimated to come from artisanal mining in the DRC is worth more than $500m a year at current prices.

Trafigura, the Swiss commodity trader, has teamed up with local mining company Chemaf to develop controlled sites for cobalt mining in the DRC, in collaboration with the local government.

Canadian company Cobalt Blockchain is also looking to develop pilots in the country using the technology behind bitcoin to track the metal from the mine to consumer.