21 ways to channel bourgeois charm
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Style news every morning.
Dior wool jacket, £2,000
L’Estrange merino The All Day Shirt, £149
Leica D-Lux 7 camera, £1,170
Louis Vuitton cotton chinos, £640
Luca Faloni leather Weekender bag, £675
Brioni silk tie, £190
Audemars Piguet Code 11.59 watch, £27,500
Alpha Tauri 3D-knit cashmere-mix turtleneck, £329
Ralph Lauren Purple Label cashmere-silk neckerchief, £210
Giorgio Armani Asian-fit Panto sunglasses, £254
Herno wool coat, £900
Snow Peak steel coffee brewing set, £170, paulsmith.com
Cassina 528 Indochine chair, £2,795, anestcollective.com
Gucci wool Prince of Wales jacket, £2,300
Dolce & Gabbana leather flat cap, £335
Carl Auböck leather magazine stand, 1950s, €2,000, 1stdibs.com
Prada wool tailored coat, £3,900
Crockett & Jones leather Chelsea 8 boots, £520
Château Lynch-Bages Grand Cru Classé Pauillac wine 2019, £130
Bennett Winch leather triple watch roll, £595
Hunter Automatic Compact Umbrella, £45
Get alerts on Style when a new story is published