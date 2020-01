Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Two decades ago, international telecoms companies came close to dominating a global market. Nowadays however, the vision of a global telecoms company seems to be dwindling. Patricia Nilsson and Nic Fildes discuss why.





Contributors: Patricia Nilsson, media correspondent and Nic Fildes, telecoms correspondent. Producer: Persis Love

