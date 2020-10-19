Economists warn Europe’s economy could hit a double-dip recession with Covid-19 second wave
Economists worry rising coronavirus infections and fresh government restrictions will cut short the region’s recent recovery, and UK chancellor Rishi Sunak is preparing to release tens of millions of pounds to end a coronavirus restriction deadlock with leaders in Greater Manchester. Plus, investors are keeping a close eye on sterling as the Brexit transition period nears the end. The FT’s Katie Martin will take a look at Brexit’s impact on sterling and the markets.
Europe’s economy is sliding towards a double-dip recession
https://www.ft.com/content/700355e2-362c-4f9f-a24e-ddc9f6ea9cb0
Sunak ready to release ‘tens of millions’ to secure Manchester Covid deal
https://www.ft.com/content/68e8e775-e69c-492c-bef2-a1c2863f5167
