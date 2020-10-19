Print this page

Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

Economists warn Europe’s economy could hit a double-dip recession with Covid-19 second wave

Economists worry rising coronavirus infections and fresh government restrictions will cut short the region’s recent recovery, and UK chancellor Rishi Sunak is preparing to release tens of millions of pounds to end a coronavirus restriction deadlock with leaders in Greater Manchester. Plus, investors are keeping a close eye on sterling as the Brexit transition period nears the end. The FT’s Katie Martin will take a look at Brexit’s impact on sterling and the markets. 


Europe’s economy is sliding towards a double-dip recession

https://www.ft.com/content/700355e2-362c-4f9f-a24e-ddc9f6ea9cb0


Sunak ready to release ‘tens of millions’ to secure Manchester Covid deal 

https://www.ft.com/content/68e8e775-e69c-492c-bef2-a1c2863f5167


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast