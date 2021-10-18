Never assume that your opponents are playing perfectly. If you do, you will pass up numerous chances to frustrate them.

Bidding

Dealer: North

Game All

North East South West 1C NB 1H 1S NB NB 4H

North’s opening bid is rash: 4-4-4-1 hands often lead to trouble and I recommend passing unless you hold a decent 13pts. However, 4H seems the inevitable contract. West led 2♥ and declarer faced four losers: one in each suit. The best line would seem to be to push out A♦ as quickly as possible and, employing A♣ as the entry, use the third round of diamonds to discard a club loser from hand. At the table, the declarer lost tempo, winning the lead with 9♥, cashing A♥ and then playing a third heart. West took her K♥, but what should she lead next?

Because declarer drew the final trump, it looks like she has a side suit to run. West might think that it was clubs and that, unless they cashed their winners now, they might not make them. Perhaps East holds ♦AQ? On the third round of trumps, East had made one discard — 2♠. As the suit discarded indicated dislike, this suggested that she probably held something in each of the minor suits. If this was A♦ and Q♣, it was important to lead a club now. West switched smartly to K♣, breaking open the suit before diamonds can be established. Now, East-West took their four tricks and 4H was down.



