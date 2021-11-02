Talking and postulating about how central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) might one day be designed has become the favourite preoccupation of central bankers everywhere.

Despite all the talk, however, there has been scant implementation of CBDC ideas other than in China, a country that has its own unique motivation for pushing fast and hard on developing state e-money.

This, however, changed on October 25 when Nigeria became the first African country, and second substantial economy, to put its money where its mouth is on the topic by launching its very own eNaira CBDC system.

As HSBC’s Global Research team, headed by economist David Faulkner, noted about the move on Monday (our emphasis):

The eNaira issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will be a direct liability of the bank, legal tender at par with the physical NGN, and form part of the currency in circulation. The CBN sees the eNaira as supporting financial inclusion through providing a less costly, more efficient and safe means of payment in a country where the World Bank estimates that c60% of the adult population was unbanked in 2017 (latest data). Beyond the economic gains from increasing financial inclusion, the CBN also sees the eNaira as enhancing the government’s capacity to deliver targeted social assistance, and boosting diaspora remittances through formal channels. These remittances are a critical source of foreign exchange in Nigeria, equalling c6% of GDP (USD24bn) ahead of the pandemic.

According to HSBC, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) believes the eNaira system could even help it improve the effectiveness of its monetary policy.

But there are risks in being

To get the project underway, the CBN will have made critical decisions about system design that other central banks will still be pondering the benefits and disadvantages of. Among these is the degree to which traditional banks should be involved in processing CBDCs and how best to incentivise them to offer wallet services at all.

As HSBC’s economists note, in the eNaira’s case, it has been decided that the centrally issued digital currency will be exchanged on a peer-to-peer basis and yield zero interest. It will also take the form of a universal system which anybody can hold.

But what do these decisions mean in practice?

A quick analysis of the CBN’s communications on the matter shows that the eNaira will take the shape of a five-layered system.

The first layer is known as the the eNaira Stock Wallet. This appears to emulate a popular cryptocurrency practice known as “pre-mining”, where currency is struck into existence, but reserved in the issuer’s coffers until it is demanded for distribution by the wider financial system. There’s not much detail about how the stock wallet operates, other than the fact that it belongs exclusively to the central bank.

But it’s fair to presume that for the eNaira to hit the wider economy, the CBN must engage in some sort of asset swap with financial institutions, a mechanism by which eNaira and conventional currency can be exchanged (be that normal central-bank naira fund liabilities or foreign exchange).

To what degree that swap is or isn’t fully collateralised is unclear at this point - but it’s fair to assume the system emulates the full-reserve nature of China’s Netsunion, the clearing precursor to the country’s upcoming Digital Currency Electronic Payment system, which effectively dispossesses participants of the power to operate on a fractional reserve basis.

The second layer is known as the eNaira Treasury Wallet, in which banks can warehouse the eNaira received from the CBN.

The third layer is the eNaira Branch Wallet, which institutions can use to sub-divide balances from their Treasury wallet on a seemingly fully funded basis.

The fourth layer is the eNaira Merchant Speed Wallet, another sub-division for the exclusive use of merchants. This, however, is operated through financial institutions who are charged with the responsibility of onboarding merchants to the system on the condition that they provide all mandatory information required by the CBN and accept all relevant terms and conditions.

The final fifth layer is the eNaira Speed Wallet, which is available to all users, which they can operate on behalf of themselves or trustees.

How much money you can store in your Speed wallet as a retail user, however, will be dependent on how much privacy you require. All wallet types require a minimum of a passport photo, name, place and date of birth, gender and address, as well as telephone number to set up.

A speed wallet set up on a burner phone, however, will be limited to a daily transaction level of 20,000 naira (about $50), and a balance limit of 120,000 naira (about $300). A fully verified account can transact as much as 1m naira a day (about $2,422) and hold a maximum of 5m naira (about $12,112). Merchant accounts are unlimited, but to register as a merchant you have to have a pre-existing bank account, a taxpayer identification number and a bank verification number.

All of the above, thus far, emulates a conventional bank account system, aside from the fact that CBDC balances are in theory fully funded on the central bank balance sheet, and non-interest bearing.

But while the system claims to be universal, as it stands users appear to need a legacy bank account to open a speed wallet. Potential users must also be prepared to accept the terms and conditions of service, or as the eNaira.com website puts it “have the requirements for onboarding”. It’s unclear to what degree the service assures privacy from government or CBN authorities.

The zero-interest nature of the eNaira, meanwhile, attaches an opportunity cost to holding it. In a negative interest environment, the inverse is true, but in that case the arbitrage is limited by caps for everyone other than merchants.

The really important question that needs to be addressed, and we plan to do so in a follow up post, is what does Nigeria get out of the eNaira system? Africa’s largest economy is frequently been ravaged by fuel and consumer goods shortages. It is used to double-digit inflation levels. Will eNaira help tackle these issues?

In that context what problem does the eNaira really solve? And what are the potential unappreciated blind spots in its design? Are emerging markets particularly likely to benefit from these new structures or the opposite?

One interesting point: it only took two days for the CBN to be alerted to fake eNaira social media handles that were attempting to game the system - so as to trick users into inadvertently misdirecting their personal information into fraudulent hands.

No doubt the world’s major central banking institutions will be watching how things evolve closely.