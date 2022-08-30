Taylor Nicole Rogers, the FT’s US labour and equality correspondent, stands in for regular host Isabel Berwick in this episode to ask what the resurgence of trade union activity in both the US and UK is doing to the relationship between employer and employee. We hear from Mick Lynch, general secretary of the UK’s National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, and Taylor speaks to Dave Lee, the FT’s San Francisco correspondent, about attempts by US workers to form a union at Amazon and elsewhere, and the risks they face.

FT editorial on the resurgence of unionism:

https://www.ft.com/content/70df32e8-7eec-472c-b0da-6eee7659b5bb

And https://www.ft.com/content/29005123-c397-4464-9970-81a5460e007d

For latest FT reporting on trade unions:

https://www.ft.com/stream/61b3414d-9e45-4962-a2d1-134453f5af02

For more on unionisation attempts at Amazon:

https://www.ft.com/content/80f77552-5b73-4e08-bcdb-bc1ab60f6630

