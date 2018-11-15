FT subscribers can click here to receive Brexit Briefing every day by email.

Is Theresa May about to face a vote of confidence from Conservative MPs? After Dominic Raab’s resignation as Brexit secretary, the chances have grown considerably.

If a vote of confidence is to happen, some 48 Tory MPs need to write letters to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the backbenchers’ 1922 committee, demanding one. Mr Raab’s resignation will have emboldened hardline Brexiters to do this, and it may even be part of an orchestrated move to topple her now.

But even if the 48 letters are delivered, it is far from clear what the outcome of the secret ballot would be.

If 159 MPs go on to vote against the PM, that is 51 per cent of MPs, Mrs May will be removed and a full scale contest to find a new leader would have to be held. If the rebellion falls short of 159, Mrs May cannot be challenged for another year.

But would the Brexiter rebellion muster the 159 that are needed? Many MPs believe it would only succeed if there were a clear consensus about who the replacement candidate should be. And this would require, in turn, a consensus over the party’s post-May Brexit strategy.

A few names are talked about as possible stand-ins. One is David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, who backs a Canada-style deal. Another is Michael Gove, the environment secretary, who is said to back the Norway for Now option.

The trouble is that neither of these Brexit strategies enjoys clear support across the Tory backbenches and certainly not in parliament. So it is not clear what could be achieved by bringing either of them into Number 10 now.

Moreover, any contest would be bound to see plenty of cabinet members piling in. Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid and others make no secret of wanting to be leader. They would not want to miss this chance.

However, many Tory MPs recognise that the one thing the Tory party (or the country) does not have time for now, with just four months to Brexit, is a protracted Conservative leadership contest.

The parliamentary party would have to choose two candidates to fight for the leadership in a head-to-head in which all Tory activists can vote. This process could take two months. The country would look on aghast as a tiny minority of citizens decided the country’s future.

In short, hard Brexiters have to decide whether to move against Mrs May now; or whether to hold fire until the approval motion comes to the Commons next month.

But the fundamental problem for the hard Brexiters is there are no good options. As Mrs May is now suggesting, voting down the deal opens up the possibility of no deal (a catastrophe) or no Brexit (a second referendum).

Even after Mr Raab’s resignation, the hard Brexiters find themselves in a cul de sac. If they move against Mrs May, the risk they run is that there will be no Brexit at all.

Hard numbers

The number of EU nationals working in the UK dropped in the third quarter of the year at the fastest rate since records began, as workers from central and eastern European countries stayed away.

According to the latest labour market statistics published by the Office for National Statistics on Tuesday, there were 132,000 fewer EU nationals working in the UK than a year earlier, bringing the total to 2.25m. This was the steepest annual drop in the number of workers from Europe since the statistical agency began keeping track in 1997.

The fall was because of a decline of 154,000 workers from the eight eastern and central European accession countries that joined the bloc in 2004. This was offset by an increase of about 23,000 workers from other EU countries.