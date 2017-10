Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Credit Suisse has come under attack from an activist shareholder RBR that is trying to win support for a plan to break up the Swiss banking group. Patrick Jenkins discusses whether there is any merit in the plan with the FT's Laura Noonan and Attracta Mooney and Davide Serra of hedge fund Algebris.

