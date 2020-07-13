Honey Elias

From left: Shiseido Hanatsubaki Hake polishing face brush, £59. Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte lipstick in Spring Break, £22. Guerlain Rouge G lipstick case in Ruby Passion, £20. Westman Atelier Lip Suede palette in Les Rouges, £75, net-a-porter.com. Dior Dior Addict Stellar Gloss in Dior Fire (no 840), £28
From left: Björk & Berries Herbalist hand cream, £15. Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss in Hot Streak, £19. Tropic Elixir Age-Defying Omega Oil, £24. Atkinsons 44 Gerrard Street, £95 for 100ml EDC, harrods.com. Chanel Le Vernis in Cruise, £22
From left: Byredo Sellier Night Veils perfume extract, £235 for 50ml. Diptyque Softening hand wash, £45 for 350ml. Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Vitamin C serum, £53 for 30ml, boots.com. Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer in Cognac Candy, £46 for 100ml, harveynichols.com. Nars Afterglow eyeshadow palette, £56
From left: Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum, £67 for 30ml, spacenk.com. Weleda Sea Buckthorn hand cream, £11.95 for 50ml, hollandandbarrett.com. Caudalie Soleil Des Vignes fresh fragrance, £27 for 50ml. Aromatherapy Associates Revive Morning bath & shower oil, £48 for 55ml. Oskia SPF 30 Vitamin face cream, £58 for 55ml, cultbeauty.co.uk. Stila Double Dip (Suede Shade/Glitter & Glow) liquid eyeshadow in Spicy Mustard, £24
From left: The Organic Pharmacy antioxidant face serum, £85 for 35ml. Bulgari Parfums Omnia Golden Citrine, £69 for 65ml EDT. Dior J’Adore roller pearl, £41 for 20ml EDP. Bottega Veneta Illusione For Him, £54 for 50ml EDT, johnlewis.com. DS & Durga Amber Teutonic perfume, £220 for 100ml EDP, libertylondon.com
From left: Dolce & Gabbana Velvet Mughetto, £165 for 50ml EDP, harrods.com. Glossier Skywash Sheer Matte lid tint, £15. Tata Harper Water-Lock moisturiser, £55.95 for 50ml. Aesop Geranium Leaf body balm, £27 for 120ml. Bamford B Silent Night-Time pillow mist, £20 for 50ml
From left: Gucci Guilty Love Edition Pour Homme, £55 for 50ml EDT. Miller Harris Nettles soap on a rope, £20. Sunday Riley UFO Ultra-Clarifying face oil, £68 for 35ml, spacenk.com. Louis Vuitton Les Parfums Cactus Garden, £200 for 100ml EDP. Kiehl’s Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate, £40 for 30ml
From left: Nuxe Bio Organic Chia Seed Essential Antioxidant serum, £32.90 for 30ml, cocooncenter.co.uk. Giorgio Armani eye tint in Scarab, £27. Hermès Eau d’Orange Verte, £81 for 100ml EDC, selfridges.com. Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Matte Gel crayon eyeliner in Whirlpool, £21, harveynichols.com. QMS Medicosmetics Day Collagen Sensitive serum, £73 for 30ml. Omorovicza Hydra Melting cleanser, £65 for 100ml
From left: Sam McKnight Lazy Girl dry shampoo, £19 for 250ml. Tiffany & Love perfume, £75 for 50ml EDP, johnlewis.com. Armani Privé Vétiver d’Hiver, £137 for 100ml EDT. Penhaligon’s Bluebell, £110 for 100ml EDT. Skandinafisk Oy body wash, £18 for 225m
From left: Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating therapy massager, £13.50, cultbeauty.co.uk. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood, £200 for 70ml EDP, johnlewis.com. Milk Makeup Kush waterproof mascara, £24, cultbeauty.co.uk. Foreo Luna Mini 2 facial cleansing brush, £89.10
From left: Hershesons Almost Everything Cream for hair, £10 for 50ml. Dr Dennis Gross B3 Adaptive SuperFoods Stress Rescue Super serum, £75 for 30ml, harveynichols.com. La Mer limited-edition Blue Heart Crème de la Mer, £355 for 100ml. Nailberry nail varnish in Maliblue, £15. Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo by La Double J Mirto di Panarea body lotion, £42 for 150ml, johnlewis.com
From left: Strivectin Re-Quench Water Cream, £45 for 50ml. Sensai Extra Intensive 10-Minute revitalising pads, £100 for 10 pairs, harrods.com. Carolina Herrera Bergamot Bloom, £131 for 100ml EDT, harrods.com. Mario Badescu Lavender facial spray, £12 for 236ml, libertylondon.com
From left: Surratt Prismatique Eyes in Visual Eyes, £54, spacenk.com. Sisley Black Rose eye contour fluid, £108. Herbivore Amethyst Facial Roller, £38, cultbeauty.co.uk. Lipstick Queen Old Flame lipstick, £22, spacenk.com. Tweezerman tweezers, £22
From left: Givenchy Khôl Couture waterproof liner Gardens Edition in Iris, £18, harrods.com. Benamôr Jacarandá shower gel, €15 for 500ml. La Prairie Platinum Rare Cellular Life-Lotion, £536 for 115ml, johnlewis.com. Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Blurring, £32 for 50ml, spacenk.com. YSLBeauty Pure Shots Light Up serum, £59 for 30ml
From left: Oribe Serene Scalp Balancing shampoo, £45.50 for 250ml, spacenk.com. Roger&Gallet Gingembre Exquis Extrait de Cologne, £30 for 30ml, lookfantastic.com. Dr Sebagh Rose de Vie serum, £129 for 30ml. Pat McGrath Labs Obsessive Opulence MatteTrance lipstick in Deep Orchid, £35. MZ Skin Rest & Revive Restorative Placenta & Stem Cell night serum, £210 for 30ml
From left: Darphin Intral Redness Relief Soothing serum, £58. Silke London hair ties in Blossom, £30. Chantecaille Lip Chic lipstick in Coral Bell, £38, spacenk.com. Beautyblender Original in Electric Violet Swirl, £17, harrods.com
