Another eurozone imbalance. Where are the female central bankers?

Watching the panel discussion on BBC’s Newsnight programme after the ECB’s announcement of its Outright Monetary Transactions policy last Thursday, a long-running criticism of central bankers was brought powerfully home even before any of the guests had opened their mouths.

For here was an all-woman group of qualified observers discussing decisions made in an environment so male-dominated it might as well be one of London’s traditional gentlemen’s clubs in St James. The ECB has no women on its executive board and none of the 17 heads of eurozone central banks that join the executive board on the bank’s rate-setting governing council is led by a woman. And the ECB is far from an exception — women are exceptionally rare in central banks the world over.

Economists love to portray themselves as iconoclasts who follow the evidence and act rationally. So why is central banking gender politics so 19th century?

An all-female panel discussing an all-male decision

The Newsnight discussion featured presenter Kirsty Wark, the FT’s Gillian Tett, businesswoman Helena Morrissey, the Economist’s Emma Duncan and the economist Mariana Mazzucato.

Clearly no shortage of women available to comment on the ECB’s governing council decision, then. When I raised the curiosity of this gender imbalance at the ECB on Twitter, it was suggested to me that one should not criticise the ECB since board level appointments are in the hands of governments and politicians, not the ECB itself.

Yet, looking lower down the hierarchy, you won’t find huge numbers of women waiting for the top job. As this list of managers shows, just two of the 21 ECB directorates are headed by women. Further down the ranks, men continue to outnumber women by some distance. Taking into account the fact that senior women are disproportionately represented in communications, a picture emerges of the core functions of the bank being dominated by men.

As Money Supply noted in March, this goes more widely than the ECB. There were only a dozen female central bank governors of the 160 in the world in a directory for 2011.

Asked about the phenomenon in 2010 by the website Centralbanking.com, Gill Marcus, governor of the South African central bank explained it thus:

Women tend not to reach the upper echelons of organisations through the organisation’s core function. You’ll find most of the women at board level and in senior positions are in communications, human resources, support services and so forth. They’ve been on the periphery. And so, when you look among your executives for a chief executive, women are not considered because they’ve never been on the right career path to be appropriate choices to take overall control of organisations.

The first step to doing something about a problem is of course identifying it, and there is some progress here. The European Commission’s Directorate-General for Justice has started collating figures, handily published here, confirming that of all 27 EU member states, exactly zero have a woman in charge. Its survey of the key decision-making bodies of the banks shows that women hold 17 per cent of the positions. (The Federal Reserve board of governors is rather more balanced, with three of seven women members.)

Now there might be the beginnings of some action too. Today, the European Parliament had been scheduled to quiz Yves Mersch, the head of the Luxembourg central bank, about his suitability to take on the vacant seat on the ECB’s executive board.

As our Brussels blog already flagged, the hearing was postponed at short notice because no women candidates were considered for the job.

For all the reasons already noted, it seems highly unlikely that a woman candidate to rival Mr Mersch will be found, so the postponement has largely symbolic importance. But it’s hard to see why, as a species, we shouldn’t widen our search for central bank policymakers beyond half of the population.