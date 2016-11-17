Special Report: Maternal and Child Health

Join our Twitter chat on maternal and child health

FT writers and experts discuss the persistent problem of mother and child deaths around the world

At 5pm GMT on November 17, FT writers and contributors to Birth, a magazine on maternal health and child mortality, will discuss the problems faced by women and their babies during and around childbirth and the innovations, projects and solutions that could help to stem what British epidemiologist William Farr described in the 1980s as “a deep, dark and continuous stream of mortality.”

Participants will include:

Andrew Jack, head of curated content and editor of FirstFT, on Chad’s fertility rate problem.

Jude Webber, the FT Mexico and Central America correspondent on El Salvador’s draconian anti-abortion laws.

Lucy Hornby, the FT’s deputy Beijing bureau chief, on the Chinese government’s efforts to wean women off C-sections.

Maggie Fick, the FT’s West Africa correspondent on Nigeria’s slow progress with family planning.

Finlay Young, an FT contributor who explores the reasons behind Sierra Leone’s sky-high maternal mortality rate.

Join the discussion using the twitter hastag #FTBirth

