Episode 51
Headlines include coronavirus treatment, Bank of England, US politics & policy and Hong Kong
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Pfizer says Covid drug offers strong protection and should work against Omicron
IMF tells the Bank of England not to delay raising interest rates
White House scrambles to salvage $1.75tn Build Back Better bill by Christmas
Hong Kong central bank staff send care packages to quarantining bankers
