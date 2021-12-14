This edition features these stories from ft.com

Pfizer says Covid drug offers strong protection and should work against Omicron

IMF tells the Bank of England not to delay raising interest rates

White House scrambles to salvage $1.75tn Build Back Better bill by Christmas

Hong Kong central bank staff send care packages to quarantining bankers

