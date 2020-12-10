Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Confirmed68,267,400
Deaths1,559,868
US FDA panel endorses Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine
Kiran Stacey in Washington and Hannah Kuchler in New York
The US took a step closer to authorising the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, after a committee of experts recommended that the Food and Drug Administration grant it an emergency authorisation.
The majority of scientists on the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee agreed that the benefits of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine outweighed its risks for use in people 16 years of age and older. After an occasionally heated debate, 17 members voted in favour, while four voted against and one abstained.
The vote clears the way for a final decision from the FDA, which could come in the “next couple of days”, according to Marion Gruber, the director of the FDA’s vaccine research office.
“We will take what we have heard into consideration when deciding not only on the EUA [emergency use authorisation] issuance, but also how to move on in the development of and licensure of this product,” she said following the vote.
Stephen Hahn, the head of the FDA, said before the meeting: “Our initial assessment is that this is a vaccine that does meet our criteria . . . But we do want to hear from the vaccine advisory committee.”
The vaccine has so far been authorised in the UK, Canada, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
/Read more on the story here./
Pandemic helps Lululemon with leisurewear surge
A jogger passes a closed Lululemon store in Santa Monica early in the pandemic
Alistair Gray
Lululemon has produced its strongest results of the pandemic so far as consumers stuck at home lounge around in leggings and sweatpants.
The purveyor of upmarket yogawear said on Wednesday that revenues jumped 22 per cent from a year ago in its third quarter to $1.1bn, driven by increased demand for comfortable clothing during the coronavirus crisis.
Shares in Lululemon have surged 58 per cent this year, giving the New York-listed company a market capitalisation of $48bn, as the “athleisure” trend — clothing worn casually as well as for exercise — has gathered momentum.
The results showed the Vancouver-based company is expanding beyond its North American heartlands. Revenues increased 45 per cent internationally, more than doubling in China. Net income across the group improved from $126m to $144m.
Lululemon’s sales dipped at the onset of the pandemic, when all of its stores in North America and Europe were forced to close.
The company said on Thursday that most of its retail locations were open, although it had to close some outlets again temporarily and was operating with tighter capacity restrictions in some markets.
Covid-19 death tolls jump in several US states
Peter Wells
Several of the most populous states in the US reported daily death tallies that were close to records or among the highest in months.
The latest figures came as California, the most populous US state, earlier today revealed a record daily death count and after the US as a whole on Wednesday reported more than 3,000 coronavirus fatalities in a single day for the first time.
Texas reported a further 244 deaths. That was down from the 273 fatalities on Wednesday that marked the biggest one-day tally since mid-August.
The state, which ranks second in the US by population — as well as coronavirus cases and deaths — also reported 12,211 new Covid-19 infections, which is slightly above its seven-day average according to health department data. Authorities also revealed an additional 335 older cases that were not added to the daily toll.
Florida attributed a further 135 fatalities to coronavirus, up from 89 on Wednesday. It was the biggest daily tally in deaths since the 144 reported on October 15, and excluding October 22 when 162 deaths were reported over a two-day period.
A Salvation Army band member wears a mask on a donation drive in Los Angeles
The third-most-populous state also reported a further 11,335 coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase since late July, factoring out times when multiple days' worth of data were delivered in one hit.
New York, the fourth-most-populous state reported a further 92 deaths. That was down from 92 on Wednesday, which was the most in a single day since late May.
Hospitalisations in the state hit 5,164, the first time over 5,000 - and the most - since May 21. Cases in the state rose by 10,178.
Pennsylvania attributed 248 deaths to coronavirus, the biggest daily tally since May 14. Cases in the fifth-most-populous state rose by 11,972, a daily tally second only to last Saturday's 12,884 infections.
Illinois reported a further 196 deaths. That is the third-biggest daily tally on record and compared to a peak of 238 on December 2, according to data from the health department. The sixth-biggest state by population tallied a further 11,101 cases on Thursday, the most since December 1.
Youth driving S Africa’s second wave, says minister
South Africa has said teenagers are driving a second wave of coronavirus infections, state media reported on Thursday.
The country acknowledged it now meets the scientific definition of a second wave of coronavirus infections, as 6,709 new cases were reported to health authorities.
Zweli Mkhize, health minister, told the South African Government News Agency that the country now meets the resurgence criteria formulated by scientists and modelling teams.
The country of 58m has now reported 828,598 cases.
The second wave has a much younger demographic, Dr Mkhize said. “In the last two days the age distribution of new cases showed a different pattern from the norm, the peak age in this period is in the 15 to 19 age group,” he said.
“This is believed to be due to a large number of parties involving young people drinking alcohol with no adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions,” Dr Mkhize added.
The minister said young people were holding “super-spreader events” and infecting the rest of the country.
Most of the Covid-19-positive youth were asymptomatic, he said. “If this trajectory continues, our healthcare system will be overwhelmed by the numbers.”
Hong Kong battles 100 Covid-19 cases a day
Hong Kong is struggling to contain new coronavirus cases below 100 a day, despite stringent distancing rules that have seen pubs close and restaurants forced to stop indoor dining after 6pm.
The Centre for Health Protection said it was investigating 112 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 7,292 in Hong Kong.
Of those, a total of 1,313 cases have been recorded in the 14 days to December 9), an average of nearly 94 a day.
The CHP said 332 of the Chinese city's 1,214 local cases are from unknown sources.
Uber chief seeks early NY access to vaccine
Joshua Chaffin
Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi, sent a letter on Thursday to New York governor Andrew Cuomo, asking that his company’s drivers be included among frontline workers who should receive prioritised access to the vaccine.
In his letter, Mr Khosrowshahi described drivers and food delivery workers as “a lifeline to their communities”, adding: “As you finalise your state-level allocation and distribution plans, I encourage you to recognise the essential nature of their work.”
Mr Khosrowshahi also pledged Uber’s support in the vaccination effort. The company’s app, he said, could be used to disseminate information about the vaccines.
California deaths at record as Virginia imposes curfew
Peter Wells and Matthew Rocco
California reported its deadliest day of the pandemic on Thursday, as hospitalisations hit a record high and the number of available intensive care unit beds fell below 1,500 for the first time.
Authorities attributed a further 220 fatalities in the state to coronavirus, up from 196 on Wednesday.
That edged past the state's previous single-day record of 219 that was reported by the health department on August 1.
Virginia will enact a curfew and lower its limit on the size of social gatherings, after the state tallied the highest number of new coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
Starting on Monday, the curfew will be in effect from midnight to 5am, during which time the state will restrict residents to essential trips such as travel for work.
The curfew is tentatively scheduled to expire at the end of January. “If you don’t need to go out, go home,” said Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat.
News you might have missed …
New US jobless claims accelerated last week to their highest level since mid-September, jumping to 853,000 after a fresh surge in coronavirus cases spurred new shutdowns that have stymied the labour market’s recovery. Initial applications for benefits increased from a seasonally adjusted 716,000 in the previous week.
The Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority, the UK banking regulator, has given lenders the green light to resume dividend payments, nine months after it asked them to suspend shareholder payouts and preserve capital at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Brent crude on Thursday jumped above $50 a barrel for the first time since March with the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines outweighing concerns of swelling oil inventories. The UK has begun vaccinations and it is expected immunisations will start soon in the US and Canada, fuelling a recovery in oil demand.
The European Central Bank has launched a fresh stimulus to help the eurozone economy recover from the pandemic, promising to buy €500bn more bonds and providing extra cheap funding for banks. The ECB increased the size of its pandemic emergency purchase programme from €1.35tn to €1.85tn.
Wall Street’s bust-and-boom pandemic year will be capped by one of the biggest tech IPO bubbles in years, as shares in holiday rentals company Airbnb more than doubled on their first day of trading on Thursday. The shares closed at $144.71, a massive leap from the $68 at which Airbnb sold them on Wednesday.
The US took a step closer towards a decision on the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, as a committee of experts began deliberations about whether it would recommend that the jab receive emergency authorisation. The panel will take a vote on a single question: whether or not the benefits outweigh its risks.
Ocado raised its full-year profit forecast for the third time this year, as a second wave of coronavirus restrictions has kept shoppers buying groceries online ahead of the festive season. The company said sales at supermarket arm Ocado Retail increased 35 per cent to almost £580m in the 13 weeks to November 30.
Tui, the travel group, slumped to a €3bn loss after the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to slash its holiday and cruise itineraries and seek emergency aid from the German government. The tour operator, which also revealed €4.2bn net debt, said on Thursday that it had managed to increase cost savings from €300m to €400m.
Get alerts on Coronavirus pandemic when a new story is published