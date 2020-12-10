Kiran Stacey in Washington and Hannah Kuchler in New York

The US took a step closer to authorising the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, after a committee of experts recommended that the Food and Drug Administration grant it an emergency authorisation.

The majority of scientists on the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee agreed that the benefits of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine outweighed its risks for use in people 16 years of age and older. After an occasionally heated debate, 17 members voted in favour, while four voted against and one abstained.

The vote clears the way for a final decision from the FDA, which could come in the “next couple of days”, according to Marion Gruber, the director of the FDA’s vaccine research office.

“We will take what we have heard into consideration when deciding not only on the EUA [emergency use authorisation] issuance, but also how to move on in the development of and licensure of this product,” she said following the vote.

Stephen Hahn, the head of the FDA, said before the meeting: “Our initial assessment is that this is a vaccine that does meet our criteria . . . But we do want to hear from the vaccine advisory committee.”

The vaccine has so far been authorised in the UK, Canada, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

