Texas reports daily record of more than 14,000 new Covid cases
Peter Wells in New York
Texas reported more than 14,600 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a record jump for the second-day running, and more than 200 deaths. A further 14,648 people tested positive, authorities revealed this afternoon, easing past the previous one-day record set on Tuesday of 13,998.
Additionally, the health department revealed 961 historical cases stemming from backlogs of lab tests, including 771 from the region around Houston, to the statewide total. That took the total number of confirmed cases in Texas since the start of the pandemic to 1.13m, second only to the 1.14m in California, which also reported a record jump in cases today.
Texas attributed a further 200 deaths to coronavirus, up from 162 yesterday and compared with 187 on Wednesday last week. The state reported 230 fatalities on November 19, which was the biggest one-day jump since late August. Over the past week, Texas has reported an average of 152 deaths a day, the highest rate since the start of September.
The state's overall death toll, at 20,950, is second only to New York. There are 8,585 people currently in Texas hospitals being treated for coronavirus, an increase of 90 over the past 24 hours. That is the highest level of hospitalisations since August 4.
Germany to extend partial shutdown of economy till December 20
Guy Chazan in Berlin
Angela Merkel and the leaders of Germany's 16 states have decided to extend the partial shutdown imposed for the month of November till December 20, saying more needed to be done to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.
In a government order agreed late on Wednesday evening, the leaders agreed to keep all restaurants, bars, theatres and gyms closed till late next month and to extend the ban on domestic tourism. Schools and most businesses will continue to function as normal.
A government scheme to compensate businesses affected by the "lockdown-lite" imposed at the start of November, which allowed them to claim 75 per cent of their normal monthly revenue, will be extended into December.
A statement said the November lockdown had succeeded in stopping the exponential growth in coronavirus infections and flattening the curve. But the number of cases was still too high: on November 20 a new daily record of 23,648 infections was recorded by the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's main public health authority.
The order agreed on Wednesday evening also imposed further contact restrictions. Masks must now be worn in front of shops as well as in them. Smaller shops can only admit up to one person per 10 square metres of retail space, and larger ones one person per 20 square metres.
Districts that have succeeded in reducing the rate of new infections to 50 per 100,000 people within seven days will be able to deviate from the new rules.
The leaders also agreed that from December 1, social gatherings will be restricted to a maximum of five people from up to two households. This rule will, however, be relaxed from December 23 till January 1, when up to 10 people can come together socially.
People will be urged to reduce all social contact to an absolute minimum for five-seven days before family get-togethers at Christmas. People will be obliged to wear masks at work and in busy public areas, as will children at school from the age of 13. Universities will have to switch to digital learning. New Year's Eve firework displays in crowded streets and public squares will be banned.
California shatters daily record with more than 18,000 new cases
Peter Wells in New York
California reported more than 18,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the biggest one-day increase of any state during the pandemic.
A further 18,350 people in the most populous US state tested positive, its health department revealed this afternoon, up from 15,329 on Tuesday.
The latest increase soars past its previous record from Saturday of 15,442 as well as the biggest jumps in Florida, Texas and Illinois.
Adjusted for population, the roughly 46 new cases per 100,000 people on the day, ranks among the bottom half of US states.
The record jump came from 168,988 tests reported, down from Tuesday’s record volume of 283,819, and below the statevs 14-day average of about 192,000. This pushed the 14-day positivity rate to 5.9 per cent, a three-month high.
Authorities attributed a further 106 deaths to coronavirus, up from 43 on Tuesday and compared with 61 on Wednesday last week. Today’s increase matches that of November 19, which was the biggest one-day rise in fatalities since late October.
The number of people currently in California hospitals being treated for coronavirus rose to 7,049, an increase of 408 over the past 24 hours and to the highest level since early August.
The recent surge in cases and hospitalisations in California prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to impose a curfew, which went into effect on November 21, that restricts late-night activities in the state’s coronavirus hotspots for the next four weeks. The designated hotspots cover 94 per cent of the state’s nearly 40m residents.
News you might have missed …
President-elect Joe Biden urged Americans to forgo their traditional Thanksgiving customs during the pandemic, warning of the dangers of coronavirus “fatigue”. “This is the moment where we need to steel our spines, redouble our efforts and recommit ourselves to the fight,” Mr Biden said in a Thanksgiving speech.
ExxonMobil said it will sack up to 300 workers at its Canadian affiliates, including oil sands producer Imperial Oil, as it continues to reduce costs in the wake of the coronavirus-led crash this year. “The impact of Covid-19 on the demand for ExxonMobil’s products has increased the urgency of the efficiency work,” the company said.
Turkey is in the midst of a severe resurgence of coronavirus, the country’s health minister has confirmed as he announced a full figure for confirmed new daily cases after months of opacity. Health minister Fahrettin Koca said in a press conference that authorities had identified 28,351 confirmed cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.
The UK pub industry has outlined the desperate straits they face over the Christmas period in a letter to the prime minister that calls for the immediate publication of evidence of the virus spreading in pubs. The letter was signed by the British Beer and Pub Association alongside the majority of the UK's large pub groups.
New York on Wednesday reported more than 6,000 coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time in seven months. A further 6,265 people tested positive over 24 hours, Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed at a press conference, up from 4,881 on Tuesday.
The US goods trade deficit swelled last month as a recovery in domestic demand has driven imports back above pre-crisis levels. The trade gap, which US president Donald Trump had vowed to slash during his four years in office, widened to $80.3bn in October, from $79.4bn in September, the Department of Commerce said.
More than £56m has been set aside to support an additional 1,000 loans for entrepreneurs under the start-up loans scheme administered by the state-owned British Business Bank. The government has said that £519m would be allocated for the broader Covid-19 loans schemes through 2021.
Global trade rose for the fourth consecutive month in September, narrowing the gap with last year’s level as China’s economic rebound fuelled global imports and exports. The volume of international goods trade rose 2.1 per cent in September compared with August, according to a widely watched world trade monitor published by the Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis.
Large minorities in “frugal” EU countries are concerned about the misuse of the bloc’s €750bn pandemic recovery fund. The EU sealed a deal on the recovery fund in July after resistance from Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden, which were opposed to the idea of permitting the union to borrow money and hand it out as budgetary expenditure for member states.
