Guy Chazan in Berlin

Angela Merkel and the leaders of Germany's 16 states have decided to extend the partial shutdown imposed for the month of November till December 20, saying more needed to be done to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

In a government order agreed late on Wednesday evening, the leaders agreed to keep all restaurants, bars, theatres and gyms closed till late next month and to extend the ban on domestic tourism. Schools and most businesses will continue to function as normal.

A government scheme to compensate businesses affected by the "lockdown-lite" imposed at the start of November, which allowed them to claim 75 per cent of their normal monthly revenue, will be extended into December.

A statement said the November lockdown had succeeded in stopping the exponential growth in coronavirus infections and flattening the curve. But the number of cases was still too high: on November 20 a new daily record of 23,648 infections was recorded by the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's main public health authority.

The order agreed on Wednesday evening also imposed further contact restrictions. Masks must now be worn in front of shops as well as in them. Smaller shops can only admit up to one person per 10 square metres of retail space, and larger ones one person per 20 square metres.

Districts that have succeeded in reducing the rate of new infections to 50 per 100,000 people within seven days will be able to deviate from the new rules.

The leaders also agreed that from December 1, social gatherings will be restricted to a maximum of five people from up to two households. This rule will, however, be relaxed from December 23 till January 1, when up to 10 people can come together socially.

People will be urged to reduce all social contact to an absolute minimum for five-seven days before family get-togethers at Christmas. People will be obliged to wear masks at work and in busy public areas, as will children at school from the age of 13. Universities will have to switch to digital learning. New Year's Eve firework displays in crowded streets and public squares will be banned.