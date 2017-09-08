Fleeing Myanmar, on board with Pope Francis and Tiger dancing

© Scott Olson/Getty

Tide of misery Families in south-east Texas wait for the floodwaters from hurricane Harvey to recede and reveal the full extent of the damage

Holy dip A likeness of the elephant-headed Hindu deity Ganesha is taken to a pond for ritual immersion in Allahabad in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh

Playtime in Syria Children on a ride in a street devastated by fighting in the rebel-held town of Douma, near Damascus, on the third day of the Eid al-Adha holiday

Heat is on Rafael Nadal of Spain during his fourth-round match against Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine at the US tennis Open

Party time Martin Schulz, leader of Germany’s Social Democrats, prepares for a speech at the Gillamoos beer festival in Abensberg, lower Bavaria

Building Brics Jacob Zuma of South Africa, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Narendra Modi of India, Xi Jinping of China and Michel Temer of Brazil at a Brics gathering in Xiamen, China

Royal match Princess Mako, daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko of Japan, and Kei Komuro, her fiancé, announce their engagement in Tokyo

Low ebb Turkey’s tourism industry is struggling to recover from terrorist attacks and political unrest in 2016 that have left plenty of space on beaches at resorts such as Oludeniz

Flight from fear Rohingya driven from Myanmar’s Rakhine state by military persecution wait for aid at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Teknaf, eastern Bangladesh

Pay protest Thousands of UK public sector staff, including health workers, demonstrate for an end to the 1 per cent pay cap in Parliament Square, London

Cat walk Performers take part in the ‘Pulikali’, or Tiger, dance during the annual Onam folk art festival in Thrissur in the southern Indian state of Kerala

Bomb celebration Soldiers cheer during a rally in Pyongyang to congratulate scientists involved in carrying out North Korea’s largest nuclear detonation to date

Fancy feet Brigitte Macron and a Greek guard offer contrasting footwear styles at a ceremony to welcome the French president to Athens

Room with a view Workers watch police activity from their offices in the Canary Wharf financial district of London

In the frame Pope Francis poses for a picture during a flight to Colombia for a five-day trip in which he will visit Bogotá, Villavicencio, Medellín and Cartagena