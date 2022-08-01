The Bank of England is set to consider its biggest rate rise in more than 25 years, the EU and UK are easing up on Russian oil restrictions to keep gas prices from spiking, and some investors are getting back in the crypto market after a crash earlier this year. Plus, China is trying to come up with a $148bn bailout fund to help complete stalled property developments amid concerns about social unrest.

Bank of England considers biggest rate rise for more than 25 years

West eases oil restrictions as inflation and energy fears grow

Crypto prices rise as traders dip back into digital asset market

China’s central bank seeks to mobilise $148bn bailout for real estate projects

