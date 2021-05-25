How to be a vegan (and not miss a thing)

11 reasons to give plant-based food a go…

© Anna Jones’s Really Hungry burger
I can’t believe it’s not meat: the best vegan fast food 

Plant-based alternatives to comfort-food classics are big business. But which ones really deliver?

Why we should all give up meat

The eating habits of western countries are unsustainable

We love animals — so why do we treat them so badly?

Around the world, humans are busily destroying habitats and inflicting misery on other creatures. It’s time for this to change

Veganism goes haute cuisine

Concerns over sustainability and climate change are driving interest

New York veg funds: where to eat vegan in Manhattan

The borough is teeming with plant-based menus, from pillowy bao buns to succulent ‘steak’ frites

How to eat in 2021

Plenty of pulses, one-pot cooking and up your vegetables: here’s how to feed yourself to better health this year

More from this Series

Living on the veg: London’s top spots for vegan eats

The city is a great place for plant-based food. Here’s where you’ll find a flavourful, meat-free menu

The battle for the future of milk

Start-ups and multinationals are competing in a $17bn plant-based drinks market that mixes science and shifting consumer tastes

Calling veggie burgers names is pointless

New EU rules and euphemisms won’t save the meat industry

The seeds of veganism

Polly Russell on the pioneering dairy-free vegetarians of the 1940s

Where to eat vegan in Frankfurt

From grab-and-go to Michelin-starred fine dining, plant-based options are blossoming