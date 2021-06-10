Tim Auld

Print this page

This year’s first crop of watch releases saw a clutch of desirable chronographs from big hitters such as Cartier, Panerai, Vacheron Constantin, Zenith and TAG Heuer – and a delicious-looking pistachio-green addition to Breitling’s Premier Heritage Collection. But the really big news was the return of the Saxony-based A Lange & Söhne’s triple split-seconds chronograph, dubbed “the ultimate chronograph” when it was first released in 2018. The original came in super-restrained white gold with a grey dial; this new incarnation is altogether less self-effacing, presented in pink gold with a deep sea-blue dial in a limited edition of 100.

To create a split-seconds chronograph that can show comparative times of two opponents in a race up to a minute is mighty enough a technical feat of haute horlogerie; A Lange & Söhne’s watch crams in a complication that allows the wearer to show comparative times in opponents who are seconds, minutes or even hours apart – hence the triple-split moniker. Ultimate indeed: 567 tiny parts come together to make this so, and if you want to work out how the miniature engine made up of column wheels, clutches, rockers, levers, springs, jumpers – not to mention five gold chatons – goes about weaving its magic, it’s all on view through the watch’s sapphire-crystal caseback.

A Lange & Söhne rose-gold Triple Split, £152,100
A Lange & Söhne rose-gold Triple Split, £152,100

It’s perfect for an obsessive wanting to track the fluctuating fortunes of two cars in a Formula One race or cyclists in a Tour de France stage, says A Lange & Söhne, should you have a spare £152,100 and indeed the inclination. As someone who spent his childhood scoring every ball of three-day county-cricket games at Lord’s, I have no trouble imagining the inclination; raising the cash could prove more of a challenge.

Get alerts on Watches when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article