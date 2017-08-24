Comcast and Sunrun strike solar panel sales deal

Sunrun, the largest independent residential solar company in the US, has agreed a marketing and investment deal with Comcast, the largest US cable group, to sell rooftop systems to American homes.

The deal is the latest example of a big-name company from outside the industry forging an alliance with a US solar provider, reflecting continuing interest in the prospects for solar power despite a drop-off in the rate of installations this year and the financial strain on many companies.

The tie-up follows the alliance between Daimler of Germany and Vivint Solar to provide power storage for American homes, which was announced in March. SolarCity, which was the largest residential solar company in the US last year, was acquired by Tesla, which now offers its customers batteries for home power storage. Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, was SolarCity’s chairman.

Comcast has agreed to market Sunrun’s rooftop solar systems in return for fees for new customers that it brings in, and warrants for up to 9.99 per cent of Sunrun’s shares.

Lynn Jurich, Sunrun’s chief executive, said the agreement was “a cost-effective way of scaling up our infrastructure”, cutting the cost of acquiring new customers.

Comcast has 29m customers in the US, more than half of them in the 22 states where Sunrun operates, Ms Jurich said. Sunrun has about 150,000 customers and expects to add about 45,000 more this year.

News of the agreement sent Sunrun’s shares up 9 per cent to $7.52 in early afternoon trading in New York.

The maximum equity warrant will be triggered if Sunrun installs systems for 60,000 or more customers who come to it via Comcast. If achieved, that would increase its customer base by 40 per cent from today’s level.

The agreement follows a pilot programme that both companies described as successful, without giving details of how many more customers Sunrun had signed, or at what cost.

Sunrun’s sales and marketing costs were 54 cents per watt in the second quarter, the company said when reporting earnings earlier this month. That equates to about 16 per cent of the total cost of an installed system.

Comcast already offers systems for households to manage their electricity use through “home automation”, and although the systems installed by Sunrun would be run separately, the agreement reflects growing interest from customers in managing their own energy resources.

Jon Kaplowitz, managing director of Comcast Cable, said in a statement the company expected the US residential solar market to continue to grow.

He added: “By working with Sunrun, Comcast can help customers take more control of the price they pay for energy, save them money and help contribute to cleaner communities.”

Sunrun also has other deals with National Grid of the UK and Engie of France.