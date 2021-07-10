Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Boris Johnson has announced that all remaining lockdown restrictions will end on July 19 in England, but is he acting too hastily with Covid-19 cases rising so quickly? Plus, we debate whether a new form of English patriotism is emerging through the Euro 2020 matches and what this means for Conservative culture warriors.

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Sarah Neville, Clive Cookson, Robert Shrimsley and Gideon Rachman. Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineer was Breen Turner.

