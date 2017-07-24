Daily briefing: HNA mystery, Kushner-Russia and China’s enforcer

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

HNA Group, the ultra-acquisitive Chinese conglomerate, has transferred ownership of a near 30 per cent stake in the business away from a mysterious Chinese shareholder to a newly formed foundation in the US. The disclosure came as part of the first detailed breakdown of privately held HNA’s ownership structure after a period of intense scrutiny of the company, which has garnered attention for an aggressive overseas $40bn deal spree in the past three years.

In a statement, HNA said that a non-profit organisation called the Hainan Cihang Charity Foundation now owned 29.5 per cent of the company — a stake that was until recently held by Guan Jun, who acquired the position last year from Hong Kong-based businessman Bharat Bhise. (FT)

Kushner speaks on Russia

Jared Kushner denied colluding with Moscow as he sought to explain meetings with Russian officials that have come under intense scrutiny as part of the FBI investigation that is engulfing President Donald Trump. Mr Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and top White House aide, told the Senate intelligence committee that he had “nothing to hide” as he described four meetings with Russians that occurred during the campaign and the transition after the election, but which he did not initially disclose. Here’s why Mr Kushner is a central piece in the Trump-Russia puzzle, and conservative writer Jennifer Rubin on how he is, at the very least, in over his head. (FT, WaPo)

China-India Himalayan border tensions rise

Beijing warned India it would defend its territory “at all costs” and planned to reinforce its position high in the Himalayas, where a stand-off between the Asian powers has stretched into its second month. Chinese and Indian forces have been manoeuvring — and even physically shoving each other — in an effort to control a few hundred metres of barren terrain claimed by both China and Bhutan, India’s tiny neighbour and long-time ally. (FT)

UK to tighten foreign investment reviews

The British government is pressing ahead with plans to tighten screening of foreign investments by China and other countries amid concerns that such flows could compromise national security. (FT)

Oil battle heats up

Saudi Arabia and Russia have threatened to escalate a brewing oil dispute to the highest levels of government, as frustration with countries who have failed to cut production in line with an Opec-led supply deal starts to spill over. (FT)

IMF cuts growth forecasts for UK and US

The IMF has cut its growth forecast for the UK economy this year to 1.7 per cent, citing tepid economic performance and uncertainty over Brexit. The 3 percentage point downgrade was the biggest it made to any of the advanced economies, although it also cut its forecast for the US to 2.1 per cent. The eurozone is expected to outperform the UK economy with 1.9 per cent growth. (FT)

Sweden’s massive security breach

The country has been roiled for days by revelations of one of the biggest potential breaches of government secrets following a botched IT outsourcing agreement by the country’s Transport Agency. Details of what was disclosed to IT workers in eastern Europe lacking security clearance is still being established. (FT)

GrabTaxi raises $2.5bn

Singapore-based Uber rival, GrabTaxi, is raising $2.5bn in Southeast Asia’s largest ever round of start-up fundraising as it seeks to battle Uber. (WSJ, FT)

Polish president steps in

Poland’s president Andrzej Duda said he would veto two bills which would give politicians wide-ranging powers over the country’s judiciary. The proposed legislation has faced mounting international criticism and sparked protests, with tens of thousands of Poles taking to the streets to protest against the changes which they fear would undermine the independence of the judiciary. (NYT, FT)

US healthcare vote

The Senate is expected to vote on a major healthcare overhaul backed by Republicans — though few even in the GOP know what is in the bill that most plan to vote for, which could strip over 20m of health insurance. (WSJ)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

Wang Qishan: China’s enforcer

The head of the anti-corruption campaign has many foes. But his supporters want him to become the next premier. Meet Wang Qishan in this long read. (FT)

Shale oil’s subsidised success

The tide of cheap shale oil and gas will recede only when the capital markets stop wiring funds to the producers, says John Dizard, who has talked to international oil people who believe shale producers are the spoiled children of the Federal Reserve, the US central bank and overindulgent investors. (FT)

Is global inflation merely resting, or will it stay low forever?

A recent paper would seem to suggest that a structural change in labour markets means inflation is likely to stay lower for longer. (FT)

The meaning of India’s ‘beef lynchings’

Supriya Nair on the rise in anti-Muslim violence under Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, and what it says about the demons of the country’s past. (Atlantic)

US to China: hands off our companies

A look at how the US is toughening its scrutiny of inbound Chinese deals, spurring a huge case backlog and throwing a slew of big-ticket bids into question. (WSJ)

Norway takes lead with crewless ships

The electricity-powered Yara Birkeland, known as the “Tesla of the Seas”, is due to start sailing fertiliser down a fiord in 2018. The vessel will cost $25m, but without the need for fuel or crew it promises to cut costs by up to 90 per cent. (WSJ)

The Americanisms are coming! Many Britons suspect that British English is losing a war to the US kind. As American influence on global (not just British) English rises, it is right to dread a “linguistic monoculture”. But it is wrong to think that it is likely. (Economist)

Martin Wolf: where cash still matters FT chief economics commentator Martin Wolf says digital cashless payments are increasing globally, especially in China, but warns that for some countries, rapid demonetisation can be harmful. (FT)