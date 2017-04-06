Trump administration seeks non-Chinese owner for Westinghouse

The Trump administration is working to find a new owner for Westinghouse, the bankrupt US nuclear engineering group, to ensure that it does not fall under Chinese control.

One US official said the White House would move to stop Chinese companies playing central roles in any consortium that might buy Westinghouse from its parent Toshiba, but did not rule out the possibility that they could make a “passive investment”.

The official said the administration was “keenly aware” of the national security implications attached to the sale of the company, and was trying to pre-empt any possible blocking of a deal by making clear at an early stage that the US government would take a tough stance on any significant Chinese role.

“Time is of the essence, and rather than have a deal that needs to be blocked or changed later, let’s foster a deal that hits all the right notes the first time around,” the official said.

Westinghouse said it had been in contact with the administration and elected officials, but declined to comment on possible future owners.

The company entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at the end of last month, brought down by huge cost overruns on four new reactors that it is building in the US.

In a filing to the bankruptcy court in New York, a restructuring adviser to Westinghouse said the company aimed to isolate off its troubled new reactor contracts, which face large and still uncertain losses, from its other operations, which are making money. Those businesses include support for operating plants, and manufacturing nuclear fuel and components.

A US-led deal for even the profitable operations of Westinghouse could be tricky to arrange. The only US company with substantial nuclear engineering operations is General Electric, through its joint venture with Hitachi, but its technology is different from Westinghouse’s.

Kepco of South Korea has been seen in the industry as the most likely bidder for parts of Westinghouse, but Cho Hwan-eik, its president, said last month that the company had “no plan” to buy Toshiba’s stake.

Any foreign company attempting to buy all or part of Westinghouse would be scrutinised by the US Treasury’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the US for the deal’s potential impact on national security. The secretaries of state, commerce, homeland security, defence and the Treasury are among the members of that committee. The Treasury declined to comment.

The law instructs Cfius to focus in particular on “critical infrastructure” and “technologies with military applications”, considerations that both apply in the case of Westinghouse.

Acquisitions by investors from China have accounted for the largest share of notices to Cfius over 2012-14, with 68 out of the 358 received by the committee over that period.

Cfius has often imposed conditions on Chinese acquisitions in potentially sensitive areas. When Wanxiang bought Michigan-based battery company A123 Systems in 2012, it was forced to sell its government and military contracts to a US business.

When Cnooc bought Canadian oil group Nexen in 2013, it was allowed to retain ownership of its assets in the US Gulf of Mexico, but was forced to give up operational control, and is now a non-operating partner in projects run by Hess and Royal Dutch Shell.

Westinghouse has close links to China, where it has four of its AP1000 reactors under construction. As part of the deal for those projects, Westinghouse agreed to transfer intellectual property relating to the plants. More than 75,000 documents were handed over to its Chinese customers in 2010 in the first stage of implementing that agreement.

However, there were also accusations of a covert campaign by China to acquire more of Westinghouse’s technology. In 2014 the US Department of Justice charged five Chinese military hackers with cyber espionage against five US companies including Westinghouse over the period 2006-14.

In January Allen Ho, a US citizen born in Taiwan, pleaded guilty to taking part in “unauthorised development or production of special nuclear material” outside the US, although without “the intent to injure the US or to secure an advantage to a foreign nation”.

He was alleged to have sought assistance from US experts on technologies including small modular reactors, advanced fuel assembly and nuclear reactor-related computer codes, on behalf of the China General Nuclear Power Company.