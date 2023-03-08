Jay Powell warned US lawmakers that the Federal Reserve is prepared to return to bigger interest rate rises to fight inflation, and the US gender pay gap has barely budged in the past two decades. Plus, the FT’s Ortenca Aliaj explains how Hindenburg Research may have shorted Adani stocks.

Mentioned in this podcast:

How did Hindenburg short Adani stock?

Jay Powell warns Fed is prepared to return to bigger interest rate rises

Women still struggling to close corporate America’s gender gap

Credit: C-SPAN Federal Reserve Chair Testifies on Monetary Policy and the Economy

