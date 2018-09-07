Makers of everything from doggy bow ties to inflatable kayaks, from leaf blowers to motorhome upholstery fabric, are counting the potential cost of the latest round in the Trump trade war, as US consumers face their first big direct hit from tariffs on imports from China.

US consumers, and the businesses that cater for them, are braced for new tariffs of up to 25 per cent on a further $200bn in Chinese imports, after a comment period called by President Donald Trump’s administration expired.

About $50bn in goods imported from China have already been hit with new tariffs this year, with Beijing expected to retaliate if a wide swath of consumer goods, from fish to refrigerators and from bicycles to furniture, face new duties.

John Hoge sells inflatable kayaks imported from China, from the family business that he and his brother run on Long Island, outside New York City. Their company, Sea Eagle, was founded more than half a century ago by their father, but it will face a “devastating impact” if the tariffs are implemented — and if Mr Hoge cannot persuade Washington to exempt the kayaks, paddles and pumps from China that will be hit by them, he told the Financial Times.

“Inflatable kayaks are not exactly the commanding heights of the world economy, nor are they part of the ‘Made in China 2025’ plan,” he said, referring to Beijing’s plan to expand its high technology and advanced manufacturing base. “There’s no security risk there, and there never was a US (inflatable kayak) industry,” he said. “This is a cost we’d simply have to pass on, and the average American middle-class person can’t afford to spend 25 per cent more on recreation.”

Mike Kersey, whose great-grandfather founded American Lawn Mower in 1895, before Henry Ford founded Ford Motor, said the next round of threatened tariffs would hit his company’s electric leaf blowers, power washers, lawn sweepers and other outdoor tools that many middle-class homeowners consider necessities for keeping large suburban lawns and homes in trim.

“There are no real alternatives for companies that are electric outdoor power tool providers other than China,” he said. “A lot of these products, in their current (electric-powered) form, were never made in the US,” he said, adding that “the electric product development was mostly done in China so there is no intellectual property issue”.

“We would have been out of business had we not gone to China,” the Indiana-based businessman said, adding that the products were designed by his company, but sourced in China. “We were hoping to grow in 2019, but if these tariffs are implemented fully, we could shrink and we won’t be able to hire.”

Jerry Johnson, president of the farm ranch and agriculture division of Blount International, estimates that the threatened tariffs could add $100 to the price of a $3,000 product from his company, which sells backhoes, brush and grass cutters, zero-turning-radius mowers, log splitters, tillers and other products favoured by what he calls “ruralists”. Mr Johnson defines a ruralist as a person who does not make a living by farming, but “has five to 50 acres, a small tractor and likes to play on their land, maybe they have some chickens or cows or a big garden,” adding “it’s a huge market in North America”.

His company imports components such as gearboxes for products which they manufacture in the US, and those would be hit by the threatened tariffs. “We used to manufacture our own gearboxes 20 years ago, the Chinese just made it cost prohibitive,” he said, adding that his company found it could import four completed gearboxes from China for less than the cost of the raw materials to make three gearboxes in the US.

Michael Saivetz is chief operating officer and grandson of the founder of Richloom Fabrics, which produces five-metre yards of polyurethane upholstery fabric for the booming US recreational vehicle industry each year. He calls the RV industry “a poster child for resurgent US manufacturing”, but adds “we have already seen a slowdown in the RV industry due to other tariffs” introduced in earlier rounds. “A tariff on key fabric” used for upholstering recreational vehicle furniture, for example, “will have a crippling effect”.

The US crafting industry, worth $44bn in 2016, according to the US Craft Industry Alliance, would also be hard hit by what Jo-Ann Fabrics, one of America’s largest craft retailers, calls a “Made in America” tax on yarn, fleece and other crafting items.

Sharon Brausch, owner of Stitches & Sass, uses Chinese fabrics for many of her handmade dog and baby items, including doggy bow ties, bandannas and baby gift sets. Tariffs might add only a few cents to the input cost of a canine bow tie, but $2 to $3 to the cost of a $42 gift set, she said.

President Trump has vowed to help small business people like her, with tax cuts and a lighter regulatory burden, but they may have less ability to absorb raw material price rises than larger corporations — and many live in areas that could prove battlegrounds in the upcoming midterm elections.

“Many of our members own small craft businesses operating on tight margins. Sourcing yarn, thread, glue, paper and fabric at affordable prices is vital to their ability to remain profitable,” said the Craft Alliance.